Vendors and organizers talk a successful first day at new look Thursdays Downtown

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It may be in a different location, but that didn’t stop the Rochester community from getting in on the first Thursdays Downtown action of 2025.

One of the organizers said despite a lot of change, he is happy with the turnout.

“Thankfully at 11 AM, doors opened, rain stopped, thousands of people have already flooded out to downtown Rochester,” said Shawn Fagan, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

However, Fagan said the setup process was definitely different than in years past.

“Vendors loading in this morning, it was little different, we had a couple of backups here and there, we’ve had different routes coming in, and different routes going out,” Fagan said.

A couple vendors said, despite some challenges, they really liked the efficient process during the setup process on Thursday morning.

“Actually it was really really smooth, and the coordinator actually came back and asked, hey did some of the staff help you out, and I was like oh yeah, it was awesome. They pulled up. Took our stuff out of the vehicle, and put it back here, and it made it easy for us,” said Pete Holzer, owner of the Sideshow Bloody Mary Mix Company.

“It was a little bit of an adjustment right away, as far as figuring out the layout. There was good communication beforehand at least to the vendor as far as what it would kind of look like,” said Nick Wilson of Fourager Family.

Despite the changes this year, people didn’t seem to be having much trouble getting around and finding plenty to do.

“It still doesn’t seem to be deterring people from crossing the street right over here too, and walking right down this street, so it seems like it’s working well at least on my end over here,” Wilson said.

Members of the Rochester Downtown Alliance said they will meet Friday to discuss if any other changes should be made as the event continues this summer, but overall, it sounds like they are proud with the way the first day played out.

Thursdays Downtown will now continue every week in downtown Rochester up until August 14th, except on July 3rd.