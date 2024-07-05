Vehicle crashes into houses serve as reminder to drive carefully

Two vehicles crashed into homes in Olmsted County.

Within 12 hours of each other, two different cars crashed into two houses leading up to the Fourth of July.

The first happened in Eyota on Wednesday.

The homeowner says they were watching TV when they saw a truck through a window into their backyard.

The truck missed the steps to the house, a tree, and a small shed before crashing into a garage.

The driver was arrested for driving while impaired.

The second crash happened along a stretch of County Road 1 SE in Pleasant Grove Township.

A distracted driver missed a turn and went careening into the corner of Nick Bakke’s house while he, his wife, and their one-year-old daughter were sleeping.

“Before we could even honestly react to what happened, we got hit and we felt a big thud and my wife actually got hit out of the bed that it hit so hard,” said Bakke. “I was on the other side of the bed so my side kind of just pivoted, but her, she got like completely knocked out of bed.”

Fortunately, aside from some minor injuries, nobody was seriously hurt.

In fact, it could have been much worse.

“If the car was 15 feet to the left, it could have been my newborn daughter who got severely injured,” said Bakke. “And, ya know, paying for a house is one thing, that’s fine, but you can’t pay for a life.”

When it’s raining and during holiday travel, officials say it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

“With all this rain that we have been getting, there are lots of things to factor in,” said MNDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty. “So pay attention in advance. If you are in it, just know where you’re going again be alert and know what you’re surroundings are.”

He also says to remove and ignore all potential distractions, like phones, the radio and even other passengers.

“Just be that safe driver, and that as that, you’re driving safe that can translate to safety for others,” Dougherty said.”

For people like Nick, it boils down to one simple message.

“Don’t text and drive.”