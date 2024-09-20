Vehicle crash in Rochester Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning in northwest Rochester.

Emergency services responded to the site of a two-vehicle crash at the US 52 interchange with 37th St. NW around 8 a.m. Friday.

While ABC 6 News did not observe the crash, multiple emergency responders were visible on MnDOT’s traffic camera at US 52 and 37th Street NW around 8:20 a.m, cleaning up debris on the road and towing away two vehicles. The crash incident was reported moments earlier.

A black sedan was loaded on a tow truck. MnDOT cameras also observed a yellow “Bob The Bug Man” commercial truck being loaded on a separate truck.

The US 52 northbound exit ramp was temporarily reduced to a single lane right turn only.

Two people were treated for injuries, and the conditions are not known at this time.

ABC 6 News reporters on the scene said the scene was clear at approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday.

ABC 6 News will continue to monitor this developing story and share any updates as they are available.