Vannin’ in the USA

(ABC 6 News) – The 52nd Van Nationals wrapped up five days of fun in Albert Lea on Sunday.

It’s an annual nationwide event bringing people together to share their love of van life.

The event was back in Albert Lea after last taking place in the city four years ago.

Over 600 vans loaded out of the Freeborn County Fairgrounds on Sunday morning, saying goodbye to a week of van living.

“The best part of vanning is, and I think a lot of people will agree with me, its a nice escape from life, you know. You get to come here, you do what you want and be who you want,” said Cheryl Murphy-Long, the Van Nationals co-chair.

Activities through the week included live music, van cruises, games and awards.