Vandalism found on Austin’s new bandshell

(ABC 6 News) – Austin’s newly renovated bandshell was vandalized on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Parks Department.

The photo the department posted shows three hearts, a smiley face, and “rip opoka” spray painted on the inside of the bandshell. Those two vandals have been caught, the department said, but their identities are unknown at this time.

They are now urging anyone who sees similar suspicious activity by calling the Austin Police Department’s non-emergency line at 507-437-9400.