Vance Boelter tells judge he is ‘looking forward to the facts coming out,’ will remain in federal custody

(KSTP) — The man accused of fatally shooting House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as injuring state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, will stay in federal custody after waiving a detention and preliminary hearing during his court appearance Thursday.

The decision on bail was already supposed to have been made when 57-year-old Vance Boelter was in court last Friday. However, both the defense and prosecution delayed that decision due to concerns about how Boelter is being treated behind bars. Boelter told the judge last week he hadn’t slept in 12-14 days, claiming the lights have been kept on in his cell around the clock and that he doesn’t have a pillow. He also said loud noises are constantly around him.

It wasn’t long after those claims were made that Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott responded, saying in a statement that it was “disgusting” that Boelter “painted himself the victim” and went on to say security cameras have captured Boelter resting peacefully more than once. Brott added that Boelter is “being treated like every other inmate” and “it’s too late now to complain about the conditions in which he has put himself.”

Boelter, swapping out the green anti-suicide garment he wore last week for a yellow jail uniform, complained about conditions again at Thursday’s hearing and asked if the lights in his jail cell could be turned off sometimes.

But Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson told reporters after the hearing that neither his office nor the court has any power over the jail.

Boelter told U.S. Judge Douglas Micko that he is looking forward to court and to “the facts coming out.”

“I think Minnesotans want to know what’s going on,” Boelter said.

Thompson said a grand jury indictment must come within 30 days of Boelter’s arrest. Once that occurs, Boelter will enter a plea.

Thompson also told reporters that investigators remain focused on the case.

“At this point we’re investigating, to determine exactly what happened and if anyone else was involved,” he said.

Boelter is expected back in court later this month. His attorney, Manvir Atwal, did not have a comment on his behalf.

Boelter also faces state charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Former federal prosecutor Mark Osler said the political nature of the shootings is likely what made the U.S. Attorney’s Office step in.

“Targeting of political actors combined with impersonating the police and carrying out the murders, having been completed, I think, makes it of particular interest to the feds,” he said.

Thompson said the U.S. Attorney’s Office wants to try their case against Boelter before the state does.

“This isn’t just a murder case, this is a political assassination,” he said outside the courthouse. “We have every interest in having the Department of Justice go first; that’s typical in cases like this.”

Osler also weighed in on the possibility of federal prosecutors seeking the death penalty against Boelter.

“Some of the things that are going on behind the scenes, in particular the discussions about whether or not to seek the death penalty, that’s going to be a real crucial choice here,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of discussion about exactly that going on within the walls of the Department of Justice.”