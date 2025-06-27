Vance Boelter scheduled to appear in court Friday morning

(KSTP) – The man accused of fatally shooting Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and also injuring state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in separate shooting is due in court Friday.

The hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday will determine whether 57-year-old Vance Boelter will be allowed to be released on bond ahead of his trial. Federal prosecutors charged Boelter with six counts of murder and stalking at the federal level, citing what they say was the largest manhunt in state history as evidence that Boelter is a flight risk.

Boelter’s hearing comes as the Hortmans and their dog will lie in state in the Rotunda, where the public can come and pay their respects from 12-5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says she plans to ask a grand jury soon to indict Boelter on first-degree murder.

“Political violence is never okay. We as a country are formed on the basis that we have political discourse,” said Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “We elect people day in and day out to represent us. And when somebody tries to undermine that, it’s important for all of us to hold that person accountable, so that we can move forward as a country.”

On Thursday, Boelter’s wife, Jenny, issued a statement through her attorney regarding the violence both the Hortman and Hoffman families experienced. This was the first time Jenny spoke out about her husband’s alleged crimes.

RELATED: Wife of Vance Boelter speaks out for the first time since shootings of state lawmakers

According to court records, Jenny and her children fled their Green Isle home after getting a text from Boelter that said, “dad went to war.” A search warrant later stated Jenny wasn’t forthcoming at first, but added she has since been cooperative, which Jenny reiterated in her statement.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be at the courthouse and will continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

RELATED: Investigators believe Vance Boelter acted alone during shooting spree | Federal charges: Boelter went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers I Sources: Vance Boelter’s wife detained for questioning after traffic stop near Onamia