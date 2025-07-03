Vance Boelter due back in federal court Thursday afternoon

(KSTP) – The man accused of fatally shooting state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as injuring state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, is set to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon after his initial bail hearing was delayed last week.

Federal prosecutors will be pushing to keep 57-year-old Vance Boelter behind bars without bail until his trial during Thursday’s hearing, citing the largest manhunt in state history as evidence that he’s a flight risk.

The decision on bail was already supposed to have been made, when Boelter was in court last Friday. However, both the defense and prosecution delayed that decision due to concerns of how Boelter is being treated behind bars. Boelter told the judge last week he hadn’t slept in 12-14 days, claiming the lights have been kept on in his cell around the clock and that he doesn’t have a pillow. He also said loud noises are constantly around him.

The defense told the judge, “I cannot do my job in the conditions he’s currently in.”

It wasn’t long after those claims were made that Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott responded, saying in a statement that it was disgusting how Boelter was painting himself as a victim, and went on to say security cameras have captured Boelter resting peacefully more than once. Sheriff Brott said Boelter is “being treated like every other inmate” and “it’s too late now to complaint about the conditions in which he has put himself.”

Boelter’s court appearance comes as a movement grows online to honor the Hortmans. A Facebook page called Plant a Tree for Melissa and Mark has more than 200 followers. It says Melissa had a special love for trees, so people are encouraged to plant one and then share a photo of it with the group. People are also encouraged to donate to conservation groups.

In their first message to the public after their parents’ murder, Sophie and Colin Hortman said planting a tree is one of the best ways to honor them.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have a crew in the courtroom for Boelter’s hearing at 2:30 p.m. Check back for updates.