Vance Boelter arrested near Green Isle home, sources confirm

(KSTP) – Authorities have captured 57-year-old Vance Boelter near his Green Isle home, several sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Tom Hauser.

BREAKING: Sources tell me the multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter in the past 10 minutes. He’s been captured alive near Green Isle where a manhunt has been focused all day. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 16, 2025

He is believed to be responsible for fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. He also shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension previously stated at a news conference that there was a nationwide warrant out for his arrest.

Sunday saw law enforcement descend upon Sibley County, where a vehicle tied to Boelter was discovered. Details about what was found during law enforcement’s search of the area have not been made public as of this report.

Boelter, according to authorities, posed as a police officer early Saturday morning and shot state representative Melissa Hortman and state senator John Hoffman and their spouses.