Vance and Walz in La Crosse Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Vice Presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Walz will both hold campaign events in La Crosse, WI on Monday, November 4.

Vance will meet with supporters at the La Crosse Center at 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

You can RSVP to see Vance here.

Walz will meet with supporters at Tri Quest Charities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event page says more details will be coming soon, including the exact arrival point and location map.

You can RSVP to see Walz here.