ValleyScare tickets back on sale

(ABC 6 News) — If you feel a chill down your spine, it’s because Halloween is right around the corner.

Tickets to Minnesota’s largest Halloween event, ValleyScare, are back on sale.

Valleyfair officials say this year’s event will be a separate ticketed event. They’re adding that it will also be more intense than ever this year with six immersive haunted mazes, three frightening scare zones, and tons of eerie entertainment.