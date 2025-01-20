Valentine’s Day “Adopt a Grandparent” event at Austin senior living community

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin senior living community is working to make Valentine’s Day special for its residents.

Our House Senior Living has teamed up with Just Take the Cake to provide valentines for their seniors in its Adopt a Grandparent event.

Mini heart cakes can be ordered for residents for just $6. If all 75 of the residents receive cakes, Our House Senior Living will donate the remaining cakes to other senior living communities in town.

To order a cake, click here.