USDA invests in clean energy projects across Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — New federal dollars are coming to both Iowa and Minnesota farms and businesses to support clean energy initiatives.

In Minnesota, the money amounts to $26.8 million, which will go to 86 projects throughout the state.

The USDA hopes expand access to clean energy resources and increase availability of domestic biofuels, in turn opening more market and job opportunities.

Some of this money is headed to Clarks Grove where Harmony Park will install a 39-kilowatt solar array for its campground. About 52,000 kilowatt hours of electricity will be replaced annually.

In Iowa, the USDA is investing more than $14 million to expand clean energy projects and make domestic biofuel more available.

19 different projects hope to bring more jobs to farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers in the state.