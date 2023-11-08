USDA invests $2.2 million at Mason City ethanol plant

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 7, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will award a $2.2 million grant to Golden Grain Energy LLC near Mason City, Iowa to increase the availability of biofuels.

The investment to Golden Grain Energy, an ethanol biofuel plant, would increase availability of domestic biofuels and give consumers additional cleaner fuel options when fueling up.

The $2,247,011 grant comes from the USDA Rural Development’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive program.

According to Rural Development Senior Advisor Cindy Axne, Pilot Travel Centers will also receive $481,768 through the infrastructure incentive plan to expand the sale of renewable fuels. Funding will be divided between locations

The project comes as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America initiative to improve physical infrastructure, create higher wage jobs and support rural America in a global economy.