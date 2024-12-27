Woolen’s late interception seals win as Seahawks beat struggling Bears 6-3 to boost playoff hopes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks made just enough plays to boost their fading playoff hopes by beating the struggling Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Now, they’ll be rooting for the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams’ late pass and the Seahawks squeezed past Chicago 6-3 on Thursday night to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss.

Jason Myers kicked field goals on the game’s first possession and near the end of the second quarter. Leonard Williams had two of Seattle’s seven sacks, and Woolen sealed the win in the closing minute.

Chicago (4-12) had a fourth down at the Seattle 40 with 20 seconds remaining. The Seahawks (9-7) brought the blitz, and a leaping Woolen picked off a pass intended for Keenan Allen at the 22, ending Williams’ NFL rookie-record string of passes without an interception at 353.

“We’re in the mode of control what we can control,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. “We know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game. We’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

Geno Smith threw for 160 yards, and the sluggish Seahawks came away with a win they sorely needed after dropping two in a row. They came in trailing the NFC West-leading Rams by a game with two remaining.

“We still are seeing it as a possibility,” Williams said. “In a way, we’re trying to say, ‘Let’s control the controlables and let the other things fall into place as they will.’”

Playoff path

Seattle’s most likely route to the playoffs is by having the Rams lose to Arizona on Saturday and beating Los Angeles to close the regular season. The Seahawks were in control of their postseason destiny before losing to Minnesota last week.

“Honestly, we shouldn’t be in this position,” Smith said. “That’s the main thing, is understanding that we’ve got to control our destiny when we can. But yeah, I’m going to be a big Kyler Murray fan on Saturday. If they get it done, they get it done. But we’re going to go into this last week of the season with the same mindset no matter what.”

Skid continues

Chicago has two double-digit losing streaks in general manager Ryan Poles’ three seasons. The Bears dropped the final 10 games two years ago as part of a franchise-worst 14 game slide that stretched into 2023. They’ve never lost more than 10 straight in one season, and fans chanted “Sell the team!” near the end of this one.

Chicago’s defense did its part. But it was a rough night for the offense.

Williams extended his NFL-leading total and individual franchise record for sacks to 67. The Bears broke their previous mark of 66 sacks allowed in 2004, when they used four quarterbacks.

Williams acknowledged the hits are taking their toll. But he also vowed to grow from the experience.

“Frustrating, annoyed but learning I would say,” he said. “I definitely think this is going to be good for me. I’m excited about this last game and excited about the future.”

Road win

Smith completed 17 of 23 passes, and the Seahawks improved to 6-1 on the road.

Noah Fant had 43 yards receiving, and Zach Charbonnet ran for 57.

Chicago is 0-4 since interim coach Thomas Brown replaced the fired Matt Eberflus.

Williams was 16 for 28 with 122 yards. It was a big drop from the previous week, when he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against NFC leader Detroit following a string of shaky performances.

The Bears simply couldn’t keep drives going, finishing with 179 yards and converted just 5 of 15 third downs. And for that, tight end Cole Kmet wasn’t giving credit to Seattle’s defense.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I think it was all us, honestly. I think there was a lot of things that we didn’t do well enough and I think that’s kind of been the theme and story of the year for us offensively. Just got to find ways to be better.”

Myers kicked a 27-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive. Chicago tied it on Cairo Santos’ 42 yard field goal with 2:32 left in the half. But Myers booted a 50-yarder in the closing minute, sending the Seahawks to the locker room with a 6-3 lead.

Injuries

Seahawks: Seattle placed RB Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve prior to the game because of an ankle injury. Walker hurt his ankle in last week’s loss to Minnesota and left that game after sitting out the previous two because of a calf problem. He also missed two weeks in September with an oblique issue. … CB Josh Jobe (knee) got banged up.

Up next

Seahawks: At Los Angeles next week.

Bears: At Green Bay next week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.