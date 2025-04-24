Woman hiking with her 3 children dies in fall from a cliff in Massachusetts

SUTTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman was killed when she fell off a cliff in Massachusetts while on a hike with her children, police said.

Carolyn Sanger from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was hiking at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation southwest of Boston when she fell Wednesday, the Sutton Police Department said in a social media post. She fell about 50 to 75 feet (15 to 23 meters) into the chasm, police said.

Medical professionals who happened to be hiking at the time quickly provided care but Sanger died of her injuries a short time later, police said.

Police are investigating but said the fall appears to have been accidental.

Sanger, 49, had been hiking with three of her four children and other families members.

The chasm trail is closed in the winter because of slippery, wet conditions, according to information on the state website. Weather conditions on Wednesday were dry.

“There are trails above the chasm you can go along, (and) dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down,” hiker Andy Spears told WCVB-TV.

