Wildfires latest: Thousands flee Los Angeles as blazes burn in and around the city

Wildfires tore across the Los Angeles area with devastating force on Wednesday after setting off a desperate escape from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

Flames broke out on Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of LA while another blaze that started hours earlier ripped through the city’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. A third wildfire started around 10:30 p.m. and prompted evacuations in Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles. The causes of all three fires were under investigation.

Here's the latest:

When does California’s wildfire season typically begin?

Generally, it starts in June or July and runs through October, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ethan Swope

However, January wildfires are not unprecedented — there was one in 2022 and 10 in 2021, according to CalFire.

Recent data shows the season is beginning earlier and ending later due to rising temperatures and decreased rainfall tied to climate change. That means rains that usually end fire season are often delayed and fires can burn through the winter months as a result, the association says.

Strong Santa Ana winds are driving the fires

The National Weather Service is receiving reports of winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) this morning. They could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills and include areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.

Red flag warnings are highlighting extremely critical fire weather conditions. Those include exceptionally dry relative humidity levels, according to Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with the weather service.

He says the winds are expected to continue into Thursday, too, “providing very little in terms of any relief.”

The scene on Wednesday morning

Sunrise is in a little over an hour.

Overnight, the images were stark: The skeleton of a Christmas tree was framed in a blazing window in the Pacific Palisades.

Opulent homes collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers.

The tops of palm trees whipped against the glowing red sky.

Vast clouds of smoke dwarfed the water dumped by helicopters attempting to calm the flames.

