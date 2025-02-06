US service member, 3 contractors killed in surveillance mission plane crash in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — One U.S. service member and three defense contractors were killed Thursday when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

The aircraft was conducting a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” the command said in a statement. It said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. It did not immediately provide other details.

The bodies of the four people were retrieved from the wreckage in Ampatuan town, said Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, a safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur. Indo-Pacific Command said the names of the crew were being withheld pending family notifications.

Windy Beaty, a provincial disaster-mitigation officer, told The Associated Press that she received reports that residents saw smoke coming from the plane and heard an explosion before the aircraft plummeted to the ground less than a kilometer (about half a mile) from a cluster of farmhouses.

The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces inspect the site where wreckage of airplane is seen in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Thursday Feb. 6, 2025. (Sam Mala/UGC via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Mala

Nobody was reported injured on or near the crash site, which was cordoned off by troops, Beaty said.

A water buffalo on the ground was killed as a result of the plane crash, local officials said.

U.S. forces have been deployed in a Philippine military camp in the country’s south for decades to help provide advise and training to Filipino forces battling Muslim militants. The region is the homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

