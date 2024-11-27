US sanctions more allies of Maduro over alleged post-election crackdown in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on an additional 21 allies of President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them on Wednesday of perpetrating some of the repression with which officials in Venezuela responded to July’s disputed presidential election.

The security and cabinet-level officials sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury include the head of the nation’s corrections agency, the director of an intelligence service and the minister of Maduro’s Office of the President. They joined a list of dozens of sanctioned Venezuelans that includes the head of the country’s high court, ministers and prosecutors.

The Biden administration last week recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as that nation’s “president-elect.” The U.S. also on Wednesday placed visa restrictions on additional individuals it accused of repressing Venezuelans after the July 28 election.

While Maduro declared victory in the election, he and his government have refused to show vote tallies backing his claim.

González left Venezuela in September for exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of vote tallies. The former diplomat, who represented the main opposition parties, claimed to have won the presidential election by a wide margin.

In September, the U.S. government imposed sanctions against 16 allies of Maduro, accusing them of obstructing the vote and carrying out human rights abuses.

The effect of the individual sanctions and visa restrictions announced Wednesday is unclear. Previously punished Maduro loyalists still hold powerful in Venezuela’s government.

Venezuelan lawmakers on Tuesday continued the debate over a bill that would catalogue economic sanctions as a crime against humanity and allow the prosecution of anyone who expresses support for the measures.

