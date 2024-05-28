US condemns loss of life, but says no policy changes after civilian deaths in Israeli strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday condemned the loss of life of dozens of civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, but said it is not planning any policy changes as a result of the Israeli actions.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Israel had not violated Biden’s “red line” for withholding future offensive arms transfers because it has not, and itnappears to the U.S. that it will not, launch a full-scale ground invasion into the city.

“Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving into a major ground operation in population centers in the center of Rafah,” Kirby said.

Kirby called the loss of life “heartbreaking” and “horrific,” and said the U.S. was monitoring the results of an Israeli investigation into the strike, which suggested the civilian deaths were the result of a secondary explosion after a successful strike on two Hamas operatives.

“We understand that this strike did kill two senior Hamas heads who are directly responsible for attacks,” Kirby said. “We’ve also said many times Israel must take every precaution possible to do more to protect innocent life.”

Asked whether the strike would result in any U.S. policy changes, Kirby said, “I have no policy changes to speak to.”

