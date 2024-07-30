UN ends arms embargo for Central African Republic, in what government sees as sign of confidence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday formally ended an arms embargo on the Central African Republic, a largely symbolic move but one that was welcomed by the country’s government as a sign of confidence as it seeks to end more than a decade of intercommunal conflict.

The unanimous vote essentially reaffirmed a resolution approved last year that permitted weapons to be supplied to government forces, but not to other fighters.

The new resolution was keenly sought by the African nation, which saw the enduring reference to the 11-year-old embargo as an unwarranted blemish on its government and its attempts to make progress toward peace.

“This diplomatic victory is a first step that gives dignity back to the CAR and its people,” Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon told the council, saying it had “honored the effort made, and it is a source of national pride.”

The mineral-rich but impoverished country has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced the president from office. Mostly Christian militias fought back. A 2019 peace deal lessened but didn’t end the fighting. Six of the 14 armed groups that signed the agreement later left it.

Mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group, along with Russian military instructors, have been working in the Central African Republic at the government’s request. A U.N. peacekeeping mission and Rwandan troops also are tasked with to trying to stop the violence.

France’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Nathalie Broadhurst, whose country spearheaded the resolution, said it “removes all ambiguity” by scrubbing a “territorial” embargo while targeting restrictions to fighters who “threaten the territorial integrity of the country.”

The resolution continues to tell all U.N. member countries to prevent arms sales to “armed groups and associated individuals” operating in the Central African Republic, including those that commit or plan attacks which “undermine efforts for a return to peace and violate international humanitarian law.”

Armed groups’ activities have increased in the last year, amid a spillover of the conflict in neighboring Sudan, U.N. experts said in a report in June.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia suggested Tuesday that the council should consider lifting the arms restriction even for illegal armed groups. He said the prohibition had “lost its relevance” because it’s not keeping such outfits from getting fighters, weapons and money.

