UN chief praises new talks on reviving the peace process for divided Cyprus

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday he will appoint an envoy to help shepherd a divided Cyprus toward long-lasting peace, as he hailed a “constructive atmosphere” in revived talks with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

The U.N. chief spoke after an informal meeting in Geneva with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar that aimed to breathe new life into a peace process on hiatus for nearly eight years.

The Mediterranean island was divided when Turkey invaded the northern part in 1974 following a failed coup by supporters of a union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence, and has more than 35,000 troops in the island’s northern third.

Although Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, only the Greek Cypriot south, where the internationally recognized government is seated, enjoys full membership benefits.

“These discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides showing clear commitment to making progress and continuing dialogue,” Guterres told reporters.

From left, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar pose for a photo, ahead of a meeting to discuss the future of stalled peace talks over the divided island of Cyprus at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Pierre Albouy/Keystone via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pierre Albouy

He said Christodoulides and Tatar agreed to trust-building initiatives on issues like energy, environment, border crossings, youth affairs and de-mining, and that he will appoint an envoy to “prepare the next steps” for a new meeting at the end of July.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis were on hand for the talks along with Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty of Britain, a former colonial ruler of Cyprus that maintains two military bases on the island.

