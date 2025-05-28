UN atomic watchdog chief says ‘jury is still out’ on Iran-US nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Wednesday that “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, but described the continuing negotiations a good sign.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the comment to journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna.

Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of the IAEA’s safeguards arm.

“For the moment, the jury is still out,” Grossi said. “The fact that they continue to meet … that is an indication of a willingness to come to an agreement.”

