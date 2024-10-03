Typhoon Krathon makes landfall on Taiwan, packing fierce winds and torrential rain

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Krathon made landfall Thursday in the major port city of Kaohsiung, packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph (78 mph) near its center, with gusts of 162 kph (101 mph), according to Taiwan’s weather authorities.

The slow-moving typhoon has doused eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas. Schools and government offices have been shut around the island for two days, and all domestic flights have been canceled.

Gusts and heavy rains pelted the empty streets.

Many residents woke up Thursday to mobile phone alerts urging them to take shelter from fierce winds of up to 134 kph (83 mph), with gusts of more than 166 kph (103 mph). The weather administration posted a Facebook message warning Kaohsiung and Pingtung County residents to not go outside when the eye of the storm passes above their area and the weather calms briefly, because the winds and storms will pick up again afterward.

Weather-related events attributed to Krathon injured at least 123 people around the island, according to Taiwan’s fire department. Two people died — one after driving into fallen rocks on the road in the southeastern Taitung county, and the other while trimming tree branches in the city of Hualien. Two others remained missing.

A man struggles in the heavy wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chiang Ying-ying

Thousands were evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides. Almost 40,000 troops were on standby to help with rescue efforts.

Mountainous areas in the island’s south have seen up to 169 centimeters (5.5 feet) of rain over the past five days.

China’s weather agency said some eastern and southern parts of Taiwan are set to see extremely heavy rains of up to 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) over the next 24 hours.

Typhoons rarely hit Taiwan’s west coast, affecting instead the mountainous, eastern side of the island. Krathon is forecast to slowly travel north and weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei.

On Monday, the typhoon lashed northern Philippine islands, where four people were killed and at least 5,000 were displaced, officials said.

