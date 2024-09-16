Two ex-fire chiefs in New York City arrested in corruption scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were in custody Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes before ensuring the department’s fire prevention bureau provided preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.

Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco were arrested on bribery, corruption and false statements charges alleging that they solicited and accepted the bribe payments from at least 2021 through 2023, authorities said.

An indictment against the men in Manhattan federal court said they were former chiefs for the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Fire Prevention. The bureau is responsible for regulating the installation of fire safety and suppression systems throughout New York City and ensuring fire safety regulations are obeyed.

In an email, attorney Joseph Caldarera called the charges against Saccavino “both surprising and distressing.”

“I want to assure the public that we will vigorously contest these allegations. He deserves the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, just like any citizen,” Caldarera said. “Chief Saccavino’s legacy as a firefighter and a leader should not be overshadowed by these claims.”

A lawyer for Cordasco did not immediately respond to a request for comment prior to their appearances in court.

Federal authorities said they would give more details about the case during a news conference on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what connection, if any, the arrests may have to multiple ongoing federal investigations swirling around Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies, including one inquiry that appears at least partly focused on whether the administration sped up fire safety inspections at the Turkish consulate in exchange for illegal contributions.

While the indictment makes no reference to projects linked to the Turkish government, it does refer to a “City Hall List,” which was used by the fire department to “track inquiries and requests from City Hall stakeholders” in order to give priority to those projects. Adams has previously denied the existence of the priority list.

In a lawsuit filed last year, a former fire chief said the list had grown substantially under Adams, becoming “a mechanism to press the FDNY to permit politically connected developers to cut the inspection line.”

Even as he allegedly participated in a bribery scheme, Cordasco was raising concern internally about the ethics of granting priority to other projects, according to emails obtained last year by The Associated Press and other outlets.

Following a request by City Hall to expedite an inspection at Hudson Yards, a Manhattan mega-development, Cordasco wrote to other chiefs that it was “extremely unfair to the applicants who had been waiting at least eight weeks for their inspections.”

Over the weekend, the top legal adviser to Adams abruptly resigned. That came days after the head of the New York Police Department resigned after federal investigators seized his phone.

According to the indictment, the men were charged with conspiracy to solicit a bribe, solicitation and receive of a bribe, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and making false statements in connection with a scheme to solicit and accept tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for providing preferential treatment to certain individuals and companies.

