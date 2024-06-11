Transit bus leads Atlanta police on chase after officers respond to dispute on board, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, leading police on a chase into a neighboring county before it was stopped and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the dispute aboard the Gwinnett County Transit bus near downtown Atlanta around 4:30 p.m., Atlanta police said.

Upon arrival, the bus fled from the location.

Television news footage showed police leading someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County. The footage also showed the bus as it appeared to strike some vehicles before it was halted.

Police did not immediately release additional information.

