Torrential rains inundate southeastern Texas, causing flooding that has closed schools and roads

HOUSTON (AP) — Torrential rain inundated southeastern Texas on Friday, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston.

More than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell during the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning until Tuesday for the region.

A flash flood warning was also in effect in the area Friday morning.

Of particular concern was an area along the San Jacinto River, which was expected to continue rising as more rain falls and officials release extra water from an already full reservoir.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the nation’s third-largest county, on Thursday issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living along portions of the river and called the situation “life-threatening.”

A helicopter flies above the San Jacinto River, which rose out of its banks in the aftermath of a severe storm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Conroe, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brett Coomer

The weather service reported the river was at 66.2 feet (20.18 meters) Friday morning and expected to crest at 76.6 feet (23.35 meters) on Saturday.

The flood stage for the river is 58 feet (17.68 meters), according to the weather service.

Hidalgo warned others who live along the river in southern portions of the county that they could be stranded for days if they remain in their homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, but officials have reported several people being rescued from high waters.

Storms over the past month in southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana have dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

