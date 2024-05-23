Tornado leaves 4 dead, 35 injured in Greenfield, Iowa, officials say

Bill Hutchinson, Max Golembo, Jason Volack, and Leah Sarnoff The Associated Press
People begin clean up after a powerful tornado hit Greenfield on May 21, 2024.

(ABC News) – Four people were killed and at least 35 were injured after a powerful tornado devastated Greenfield, Iowa, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials in Iowa’s Adair County made the announcement 24 hours after the twister hit the small town of Greenfield.

The names and ages of those killed in the severe weather event are not being released at this time, officials said. Police on Tuesday night declined to address how many were injured as search operations were continuing at the time.

Over the past 24 hours, tornadoes have been reported in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Minnesota — with a majority of the reports stemming from Iowa.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 21 of the 26 reported tornadoes spawned by severe weather on Tuesday struck Iowa between 5:44 p.m. and 11 p.m. CT.