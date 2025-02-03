The Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major Congo city declare a unilateral ceasefire

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The Rwanda-backed rebels who seized a major city in eastern Congo declared a unilateral ceasefire Monday, citing humanitarian grounds.

The announcement came after the U.N. health agency said at least 900 people died in last week’s fighting between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces after the rebels seized the major city of Goma. The rebels were then reported to be advancing on another provincial capital, Bukavu.

“It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions,” M23 rebel spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Congo’s government.

The World Health Organization also said nearly 2,900 people were wounded in the fighting.

The M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, far more than in 2012 when they first briefly captured Goma. They are the most potent of the more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world’s technology.

The fighting has upended lives in the city of 2 million people, prompting hundreds of thousands of people who had been displaced by the conflict to carry what is left of their belongings and flee again. Thousands poured into neighboring Rwanda.

The fighting in Congo has connections with a decadeslong ethnic conflict.

M23 says it is defending ethnic Tutsis in Congo. Rwanda has claimed the Tutsis are being persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the 1994 genocide of 800,000 Tutsis and others in Rwanda.

Many Hutus fled to Congo after the genocide and founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) militia group. Rwanda said the group is “fully integrated” into the Congolese military, which denies the charges.

The regional blocs of southern and eastern Africa have called for a ceasefire. They will hold a joint summit this week to discuss the conflict, Kenya’s President William Ruto said Monday. Ruto said the presidents of Congo and Rwanda will attend.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.