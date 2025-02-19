The names of 2 backcountry skiers killed by an Oregon avalanche have been released

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The names of two backcountry skiers who were killed by an avalanche in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains have been released.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified Susan Skjersaa, 52, and Terance Skjersaa, 57, as the couple killed. The avalanche happened late Monday west of Bend in an area known as Happy Valley, near Broken Top peak. Both skiers lived in Bend.

The couple’s bodies were recovered Tuesday by the sheriff’s office search and rescue team.

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center said the avalanche happened at 6,700 feet (2,042 meters) on a south-facing slope. What triggered the avalanche is unknown, but it is likely that they triggered the avalanche themselves on Monday afternoon, the organization said.

The search started after friends reported that the couple was overdue from recreating on Monday, Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp told KTVZ-TV.

“Their plan was to snowmobile into an area they could ski,” he said.

The Skjersaa family has a history in Bend that includes opening the city’s first ski shop and founding the Skyliners Ski Club.

