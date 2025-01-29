The Latest: Trump signs Laken Riley Act, the first enacted law of his presidency

President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Laken Riley Act into law as his administration’s first piece of legislation. People who are in the United States illegally and are accused of theft and violent crimes would have to be detained and potentially deported even before a conviction.

Trump, who won back the White House by tapping into public anger over illegal immigration, has made the promised crackdown a centerpiece of his political career and is now suggesting the new law might only be the beginning.

Here’s the latest:

Trump directs opening of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants in US illegally

Speaking at a signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act, which is focused on detaining and potentially deporting people in the country illegally if they’re accused of theft and other violent crimes, Trump proclaimed: “We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo.”

The U.S. military base in Cuba has been used to house detainees from the U.S. war on terrorism.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declined to respond to Trump’s call for lower rates

“I’m not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said,” Powell told reporters at a Wednesday news conference. “It’s not appropriate to do so.”

Powell said he’s had no contact with Trump.

The Fed has wanted to base its choices on short-term rates based on jobs data, inflation and other economic factors, rather than political pressures. The political independence has meant Powell has not publicly engaged much with Trump’s desire to shape its policies.

The Fed said Wednesday after its top official met that its short-term rates would be unchanged.

What is the Office of Personnel Management?

Trump is relying on the relatively obscure federal agency to reshape government.

The Office of Personnel Management was created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter and is the equivalent of the government’s human resources department. It helps manage the civil service, including pay schedules, health insurance and pension programs.

The agency has offered millions of federal workers eight months of salary if they voluntarily choose to leave their jobs by Feb. 6.

The unconventional plan shows both Trump’s desire to bring the bureaucracy under control and the downsizing tendencies of Elon Musk, who’s leading the president’s Department of Government Efficiency.

▶ Read more about the Office of Personnel Management

Trump says he appreciates the bipartisan support for the Laken Riley Act

It’s the president’s first move to toughen the country’s immigration laws.

The bill is named after the Georgia nursing student who was killed by a person in the U.S. illegally while out on a run — a case that served as a rallying cry in his bid to return to the White House.

Welcoming lawmakers and Riley’s family in the White House East Room, Trump said “it’s so sad we have to be doing it,” but added, “her name will live forever in the laws of our country.”

The legislation requires the detention of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes. The bill won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

“It’s a landmark law that we’re doing today,” Trump said.

Kennedy appeared unaware of broad Alzheimer’s research

Kennedy wrongly claimed at his confirmation hearing that the National Institutes of Health ignores any potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease other than a sticky gunk called amyloid.

“The NIH shut down studies of any other hypothesis,” Kennedy said.

Scientists don’t know exactly how the mind-robbing disease forms. There’s disagreement over just how big a role amyloid plays but two drugs that showed modest slowing of the worsening of Alzheimer’s — Leqembi and Kisunla — work by targeting that sticky amyloid plaque.

But the NIH’s $3.8 billion budget for Alzheimer’s and similar dementias includes researching a range of other factors that may underlie how Alzheimer’s develops, who’s most vulnerable and potential treatments.

Among them: Another abnormal brain protein called tau — drugs that target it are now in testing. NIH also funds research into the potential role of viruses, inflammation, brain stimulation, exercise and sleep. One recent NIH-funded clinical trial showed hearing aids can help reduce cognitive decline in certain people.

Federal workers sue Trump administration to maintain civil service protections

Two unions sued Wednesday asking a court to block Trump’s executive order rolling back “Schedule F,” a regulation that protects the rights of government workers.

The American Federation of Government Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees say Trump’s order illegally exceeded his authority.

“This scheme seeks to put politics over professionalism, contrary to the laws and values that have defined our career civil service for more than a century,” the lawsuit states.

The AFGE labor union and others also filed a lawsuit last week over Trump’s creation of a Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump signs antisemitism executive order that threatens to cancel student visas for Hamas sympathizers

The president’s order calls on the Justice Department to “aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews.”

Perhaps most notable is the order’s focus on reports of antisemitism on many college campuses during protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas that prompted Israel’s war in Gaza.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in statement issued by the White House.

“I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

Trump’s Commerce Secretary nominee, Howard Lutnick, vows to sell his business interests in 90 days

“I will divest, I will sell all of my interests, my business interests, all of my assets, everything,″ Lutnick said in a confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. ”I made the decision I’ve made enough money in my life.″

Lutnick, head of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, has complicated business dealings. His financial disclosure statement showed he had positions in more than 800 businesses and other private organizations.

Lutnick was introduced by Vice President JD Vance, who called him “just a good dude.″

Lutnick has emerged as an outspoken supporter of Trump’s hardline trade policies.

▶ Read more about Howard Lutnick’s nomination

During the hearing, senator called out misinformation about abortions later in pregnancy

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island clarified the circumstances during which most abortions later in pregnancy take place after Kennedy said he agreed with Trump in opposing “late-term abortions.”

“It is a childbirth gone wrong,” Whitehouse said. “The family has painted the room. It has bought the crib, maybe even decided on the baby’s name and has gone to the hospital to welcome the new baby into the family…and then things went wrong.”

“And the question became who lives and who dies,” he added. “The mom’s life is often at risk.”

Trump has previously spread misinformation about abortions later in pregnancy, which are exceedingly rare and often the result of serious complications.

Kennedy exits the hearing with applause from the room

The crowd at the Senate hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been overwhelmingly supportive of him, groaning when Democrats grilled him and applauding when Republicans praised him.

As the hearing concluded and Kennedy exited, most spectators stood and applauded, cheering in support of President Trump’s nominee.

Sen. Schumer calls for Vought’s nomination to be rescinded

Trump nominated Russell Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget, which acts as a nerve center for funding allocations and spending decisions across the executive branch. The OMB issued a memo late Monday to freeze federal grants and loans that’s caused widespread confusion and concern.

“Donald Trump just rescinded his horrible OMB freeze. He should now rescind Russell Vought’s nomination for OMB,” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

“We believe they’ll come back and try to do this in other ways,” Schumer said without elaborating on other measures the administration may take. “Russell Vought sat in my office and said he was going to do it.”

‘Fix our food supply’

Kennedy mentioned the number of ingredients in U.S. foods and suggested ultraprocessed foods are contributing to chronic disease.

“We need to fix our food supply and that’s number 1,” he said.

Ultraprocessed foods have been linked to a host of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more.

But those studies have shown associations, not causes, and experts say more research is needed to confirm exactly how these foods can lead to poor health outcomes.

Kennedy’s statements about antidepressants were challenged

Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota challenged Kennedy’s unsupported suggestions that rising rates of school shootings could be related to increased prescribing of antidepressants.

Kennedy responded that “I don’t think anyone can answer that question.” And called for more research.

Antidepressants and other prescription drugs are subject to multiple, large clinical trials that evaluate safety and efficacy before they are approved. Additionally, the FDA has multiple systems for monitoring emerging side effects with drugs after they’re on the market.

“These statements you’ve made linking antidepressants to school shootings reinforce the stigma that people who experience mental health face every single day,” said Smith, who added that she benefited from antidepressants as “a young woman.”

White House suspends order on federal grant freeze after widespread backlash and confusion

A two-sentence memo from the Office of Management Budget canceled a previous memo issued two days before that had directed federal agencies to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

The move comes amid opposition from Democrats and advocates and lawsuits that have already been filed to oppose the original order.

Kennedy talks about trust

In a response to Wyoming Sen. Todd Young’s question about public skepticism of health care institutions, the HHS nominee said the reason people don’t trust health agencies is that they “haven’t been trustworthy”

He pledged to rebuild that trust through “radical transparency.”

Sen. Tina Smith called Kennedy ‘dangerous’ to abortion pill access

“The answers you have given tell me that the Trump administration is more than willing to restrict or even ban medication abortion without a single act of Congress and even in states where abortion is legal,” she said during his confirmation hearing.

Legal clinics pause help for poor taxpayers, worried about losing federal funds

Some legal clinics that help prepare returns have stopped accepting cases altogether.

The possibility of a suspension of federal aid is “deeply concerning,” said Beverly Winstead, director of the University of Maryland’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic.

“We fear that our ability to protect taxpayer rights may be compromised if a funding freeze is applied to the LITC or extended beyond the February 10 deadline,” Winstead said.

At the Erie County Bar Association’ s Volunteer Lawyers Project in Buffalo New York, Executive Director Gretchen Gonzalez said it will be catastrophic for her organization if the feds permanently freeze the program’s 15 grants — including 3 that come from the federal government.

Republican senator tells Kennedy he has a ‘divine’ purpose

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, told Kennedy that “God has a divine purpose for you” and that he looked forward to working with him to help “make America healthy again.”

The line drew some cheers and applause from those in the hearing room, reflecting how Kennedy has drawn enthusiastic support from many Christians skeptical of health authorities.

Kennedy’s pledge to include Native Americans in medical research runs into Trump actions

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan pressed Kennedy about his commitment to studying drugs and other medical products in Native Americans to make sure they work.

Kennedy pointed to work by his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, on native issues, including the Indian Health Service.

As part of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on government diversity initiatives, the FDA recently removed a long-awaited guidance designed to enhance drug testing in minority patient groups.

Under questioning from Lujan, Kennedy said he would make sure the guidance is implemented.

For decades, medical products have been tested primarily in white patients, leaving gaps in understanding about how they perform in other racial and ethnic groups.

Senators repeatedly question Kennedy’s shift on abortion after backing Trump

“I’ve never seen any major politician flip on that issue quite as quickly as you did when Trump asked you to be HHS secretary,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Kennedy repeatedly leaned on the phrase, “I have always believed abortion is a tragedy.”

President Trump appeals his New York hush money conviction

Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn his conviction last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The case, involving an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign, was the only one of his criminal cases to go to trial.

A notice of appeal starts the appeals process in New York. Trump’s lawyers will have an opportunity to expand on their grievances in subsequent court filings.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office will have a chance to respond in court papers. A message seeking comment was left with the office Wednesday.

▶ Read more about Trump’s hush money case

Kennedy to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘You’re making me sound like a shill’

The Massachusetts Democrat interrogated Kennedy about whether he’ll keep making money as a private lawyer off his work related to health care and drug companies.

It got heated. “You’re making me sound like a shill,” Kennedy said.

A particularly intense back-and-forth came when Warren asked Kennedy, who has profited from an arrangement with a law firm that specializes in suing drug companies, to commit to not earning money from such lawsuits while secretary and for four years afterward.

Kennedy said he would comply with all ethics rules but wouldn’t directly answer whether he’d forego the income after leaving office.

Baby onesies become a topic at the Senate confirmation hearing

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sen. Bernie Sanders sternly asked Kennedy.

It was a moment that drew a bit of laughter during an otherwise tense series of questions from Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

Sanders was pressing Kennedy on his evolving stances on childhood vaccines and a onesie the Children’s Health Defense, a group Kennedy chaired from 2015 and 2023, was selling for $26 and printed with anti-vaccine slogans.

Kennedy pointed out that he’s since resigned from the organization’s board in December and said he supports vaccines.

Kennedy has a years-long record of anti-vaccine activism despite saying he supports vaccines

Kennedy has said “ COVID shots are a crime against humanity ” while leading his anti-vaccine Children’s Health Defense nonprofit.

He’s often said he wants “safe” vaccines, while also using slanted information, cherry-picked facts and conspiracy theories to sow distrust of vaccines.

Kennedy said in a podcast interview that “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective,” told FOX News he still believes in the debunked idea that vaccines can cause autism, and urged people in 2021 to “resist” CDC guidelines on when kids should get vaccines.

“I see somebody on a hiking trail carrying a little baby and I say to him, better not get them vaccinated,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he was called ‘conspiracy theorist’ for ‘red dye causes cancer’

“And now the FDA has revoked it,” he said.

The FDA recently banned the color additive known as Red 3 because of evidence that it causes cancer in male laboratory rats.

The agency took the long-awaited action because of a federal statute known as the Delaney Clause, which prohibits additives that cause cancer in animals or people.

However, the evidence shows that the way the dye causes cancer in rats doesn’t occur in humans.

Tens of thousands of refugees in the US at risk of losing money for food and rent

Refugee resettlement agencies are scrambling after the Trump administration halted their federally funded work. It’s unclear how they’ll continue supporting refugees already in the United States.

Religious organizations shoulder the bulk of U.S. refugee resettlement work.

“President Trump has said he will defend persecuted Christians,” said Matthew Soerens of World Relief, an evangelical resettlement agency. “And the U.S. refugee resettlement program is one of the primary ways that the U.S. government protects Christians and others fleeing persecution.”

The federal refugee program, a form of legal migration to the U.S., assists those who’ve escaped war, natural disaster or persecution.

Republican senator: ‘We need to heal and unify this divided nation’

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who was vocal in criticizing vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, framed his comments to Kennedy around unity.

He brought up a conversation he had with Kennedy when the former Democrat was considering joining forces with Trump. The senator called it an answer to his prayers.

“We need to heal and unify this divided nation,” Johnson said. “Can’t we come together as a nation and do this?”

Trump to sign order establishing task force to plan ‘grand celebration’ of 250th independence anniversary

Trump, during his campaign, had said his “Salute to America 250” celebration would be “the most spectacular birthday party.”

The order is also expected to revive plans to create a “National Garden of American Heroes” with statues memorializing 250 historical figures. It will commission artists for the first 100.

During his first term, Trump had curated a list of who was to be included — Davy Crockett, Billy Graham, Whitney Houston, Harriet Tubman and Antonin Scalia, among others — but no site was selected and the garden was never funded by Congress.

Kennedy seemed unaware of federal law that guarantees emergency room help

The longstanding federal law ensures any person who presents at an emergency room in the U.S. is offered stabilizing treatment.

Sen. Cortez Masto asked how Kennedy would enforce that law when it came to pregnant women living in abortion ban states who need the procedure to save their health or life.

Kennedy struggled to answer, finally saying: “I don’t think we have a law enforcement branch at HHS.”

HHS does, in fact, enforce the law, called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act and can levy hefty fines for emergency rooms that don’t comply with it.

Democrats say Trump assistance freeze puts bipartisan budget talks in ‘jeopardy’

Democrats kicked off Day 2 of protesting Trump’s decision to halt federal assistance programs with a news conference highlighting the “avalanche” of calls they’re receiving from constituents and local leaders in their state about the decision.

As part of their response, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that protesting certain Trump Cabinet nominees was on the table for his members if the administration did not backtrack on its decision.

Sen. Patty Murray, a top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, also indicated that Trump’s move could affect Democrats’ willingness to come to the table and negotiate with Republicans ahead of the March deadline to fund the government.

Sen. Lankford misstates facts surrounding abortion pill mifepristone

While questioning Kennedy, Lankford said Biden’s Food and Drug Administration eliminated requirements that doctors report side effects with the drug in virtually all cases, “unless she dies.”

Mifepristone was first approved in 2000 under a highly restrictive set of regulations that required doctors to report all negative reactions with the drug. That’s different than almost any other medication, where only serious injury and death are required to be reported by doctors.

In 2016, the FDA determined mifepristone was safe enough to be subject to the same safety regime as other drugs. The FDA continues to get reports of both serious and non-serious side effects from the drug’s manufacturer, which is required to regularly submit them to regulators.

Kennedy urged to support emergency abortion access

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada urged Kennedy to recognize that a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act would require emergency rooms to provide emergency abortions when a woman’s health or life is at stake — a position taken by the Biden administration.

“You will be enforcing EMTALA laws, and it’s important you understand their impact and don’t play politics with the patient presenting at the ER based on a position this administration has taken,” she said.

Trump executive order would redirect federal education money to private school vouchers

The order Trump is expected sign Wednesday tells several agencies to repurpose federal money to expand school choice initiatives.

It directs the Education Department to use its discretionary money to prioritize school choice and to issue new guidance to states exploring how to use federal funds for K-12 voucher programs.

It also directs other agencies to find ways to help states and families use federal money for private schooling and other school choice options.

The order says traditional public schools have failed the nation’s students and the Trump administration will reverse course “by opening up opportunities for students to attend the school that best fits their needs.”

Anti-vaccine advocates are celebrating Kennedy’s committee appearance as a ‘historic’ event

The anti-vaccine nonprofit group Kennedy used to lead, Children’s Health Defense, live-streamed it on its website. In a post she made to X, CEO Mary Holland encouraged people to “Listen to history being made.”

Kennedy’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said the hearing represented a “pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” in a post on X.

She also threatened to personally fund primary challengers to any senator — Democrat or Republican — who votes against Kennedy’s confirmation. Shanahan, who was formerly married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, helped finance Kennedy’s run for president.

In a tense exchange, Sen. Maggie Hassan grilled Kennedy about his shifting views on abortion

“Mr. Kennedy, I’m confused,” she said. “You have clearly stated in the past that bodily autonomy is one of your core values. The question is: Do you stand for this value or not? When was it that you decided to sell out the values you’ve had your whole life in order to be given power by President Trump”

In response, Kennedy repeated again that he agrees with Trump that “every abortion is a tragedy.”

Democratic senator tells Kennedy ‘frankly you frighten people’

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, told Kennedy that “Americans are going to need to hear a clear and trustworthy recantation of what you have said on vaccinations,” including to “never say vaccines aren’t medically safe when they are and making it indisputably clear that you support mandatory vaccinations against diseases where that will keep people safe.”

“You’re in that hole pretty deep,” Whitehouse said. “We’ve just had a measles case in Rhode Island, the first since 2013, and frankly you frighten people.”

Kennedy says he’ll implement Trump’s policies on the abortion pill mifepristone

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana questioned Kennedy about his views on access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 as a safe and effective way to end early pregnancies, yet access to the drug and its FDA approval has been threatened in legal battles.

“President Trump has asked me to study the safety of mifepristone,” Kennedy said. “He has not yet taken a stand on how to regulate it. Whatever he does, I will implement those policies.”

‘Remarkably poor judgment’: Wall Street Journal criticizes Trump’s moves

Conservative media has been enthusiastic overall for Trump’s first week back in office, but Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal is hitting some brakes.

The Journal has editorialized against Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called Kennedy “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up trying to end birthright citizenship and said he’s wrong to strip protection of former officials threatened by Iran.

It said Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” his order delaying implementation of a law to shut down TikTok.

The Murdoch-owned Fox News Channel meanwhile explored Monday whether Trump should be carved into Mount Rushmore.

▶ Read more about Trump and the media

Sen. John Fetterman, a cosponsor of the Laken Riley Act, will attend Trump’s signing ceremony Wednesday

“I believe a secure border creates a more secure nation and it’s just common sense,” Fetterman said in a statement, adding that he was elected “to work with both sides of the aisle.”

Once signed into law, the legislation will require federal officials to detain any immigrant in the U.S. illegally who’s arrested or charged with crimes like theft or assaulting a police officer, or offenses that injure or kill someone.

It’s set to be the first piece of legislation signed by Trump this term, who was elected promising a sharp crackdown on illegal immigration to the U.S.

Kennedy distances himself from a campaign email celebrating Trump’s pause on health agency reports

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, questioned Kennedy about a fundraising email his campaign sent Monday celebrating Trump’s freeze on many federal health agency communications.

The email came from an address used by Kennedy’s presidential campaign and was labeled as paid for by his candidate committee.

“This pause will prevent unelected bureaucrats from further undermining our health freedom,” the email read. Then it directed recipients to “chip in” to reduce $2 million in Kennedy’s campaign debt. A hyperlink went to a donation webpage.

Kennedy denied his campaign sent the email, saying, “I don’t think my campaign exists anymore, senator.”

“Somebody’s out there soliciting money for it,” Warner said. “Maybe you ought to find out who is.”

Kennedy agrees to support Trump’s Title X policies

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford questioned Kennedy on how he would approach the family planning program Title X.

The previous Trump administration prohibited Title X grantees from referring clients for abortion services — a policy reversed by President Joe Biden.

“I’m going to support President Trump’s policies on Title X,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that he agrees with Trump that “the states should control abortion.”

Sen. Bennet pressed Kennedy on a number of controversial claims he’s made

Reading from podcast transcripts and his own writings, Bennet asked Kennedy about his prior statement that COVID-19 was engineered to target white and Black people while sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy responded that he was citing federal research.

Bennet also asked Kennedy about a claim that Lyme disease is “likely a militarily engineered bioweapon.”

“I probably did say that,” Kennedy responded.

“This is a job where it is life and death for the kids that I used to work in Denver public schools and for families all over this country that are suffering,” Bennet said.

Kennedy says his 2019 trip to Samoa had ‘nothing to do with vaccines’

He visited the nation as health officials were trying to get the vaccine program back on track after vaccine rates plummeted following the deaths of two children who died when injected with a vaccine that was improperly mixed with a muscle relaxant.

While there, Kennedy met with government officials as well as with anti-vaccine activists, including an anti-vaccine influencer who posted a photograph of herself and Kennedy on her Instagram. She called the meeting “profoundly monumental” for the movement.

A few months later, a measles epidemic broke out, killing 83 people, mostly infants and children in a population of about 200,000.

___

An item that incorrectly said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were law school roommates has been removed. Whitehouse said Wednesday he roomed with Kennedy’s brother Michael not with the nominee.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.