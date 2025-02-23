The Latest: Polls open in Germany in crucial general election

German voters are heading to the polls Sunday for a national election. The race pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and — for the first time — a leader of a far-right party.

Germany’s electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time. Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.

Sunday’s election comes as Germany, and the rest of Europe, grapples with the new Trump administration, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

Here’s the latest:

Polls have opened across Germany

Polls are now open across Germany in an election that could shape Europe's response to the new Trump administration, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

Why is Germany holding an election?

BERLIN — The election comes seven months ahead of schedule following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition in early November.

Scholz lost a confidence vote on Dec. 16 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament dissolved on Dec. 27, saying a new election was the only way to give the country a stable government capable of tackling its problems.

It’s only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule following a confidence vote under Germany’s post-World War II constitution.

