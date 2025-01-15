The Latest: Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick for attorney general, appears for a Senate confirmation hearing

Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump’s picks for the Cabinet. Many nominees have met with senators individually. Now, they’ll go before the committees overseeing the agencies Trump wants them to run.

Here’s the latest:

Sean Duffy said he will make road safety a priority

Duffy reached for the personal in assuring senators he’d make road safety a priority as head of the transportation department, noting that his wife was in a car crash that could have killed her.

“This hits close to home because my wife survived a deadly head-on car crash, which profoundly shaped her life,” said Duffy in prepared remarks to senators whom he hopes will confirm his nomination as transportation secretary. “If confirmed, I will prioritize road safety, ensuring lives and families aren’t forever changed by preventable accidents.”

Ratcliffe received an introduction from former US Attorney General John Ashcroft

Ashcroft, a former Republican senator from Missouri, served as attorney general under President George W. Bush.

Ashcroft cited Ratcliffe’s work as a federal prosecutor in Texas and his work on national security issues as a Republican Congressman.

Ashcroft, who has worked with Ratcliffe as an attorney, said the CIA nominee is “tough but fair” and focused on upholding the Constitution.

“I’ve seen him speak the unvarnished truth to those he works with and those he works for,” Ashcroft said. “He understands that the intelligence community exists to secure the liberty and freedoms of Americans.”

The hearing for Sean Duffy, Trump’s transportation secretary pick, has begun

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, opened confirmation hearing for transportation secretary, noting someone who’s likely to come up in questioning: Elon Musk.

“Now Elon Musk has launched his car in space,” said Cruz, referring to fast changing technology the transportation secretary will oversee. “A new era in transportation and infrastructure is here.”

Sean Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman, reality TV star, and Fox News host, is hoping to take over the transportation department that will oversee highways, railroads, airspace and several Musk companies, including his Tesla electric car company.

Ratcliffe would be the first person to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and CIA

John Ratcliffe, a former Republican congressman from Texas, served as director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term. He’s now Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, the nation’s premier spy agency. Ratcliffe’s nomination went before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a confirmation hearing Wednesday.

His experience is likely to boost his chances in the Senate. Trump’s pick to be the next director of national intelligence, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, faces a more challenging confirmation, as lawmakers from both parties have raised questions about 2017 visits to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, as well comments that support Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

The GOP chairman sees Trump and Rubio as a team to end the Ukraine war

In his opening statements, Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican chair of the Foreign Relations committee, outlined the various objectives the new GOP majority in Washington has abroad, including ending the nearly three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am confident that if anyone can end this war, it’s President Trump. And Marco is the right man to help ensure it is done in a way that guarantees security and stability for Ukraine, the U.S., and our allies, and prevents Russia from launching another war,” the Idaho lawmaker said.

Bondi touted her experience as Florida’s attorney general

That includes her efforts to combat human trafficking and opioid abuse.

When she was the state’s top prosecutor, she framed pictures of victims of the opioid crisis that she was given by grieving parents, Bondi said.

“Fentanyl is raging through our country and I will do everything I can to fight that,” she said.

Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State pick, appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The 53-year-old’s nomination process is expected to be the most seamless of Trump’s Cabinet picks and could be one of the few to receive near unanimous support from both sides of the aisle.

Bondi says she’ll ‘restore confidence and integrity’ to the Justice Department

And she said she’ll end what she described as “weaponization” of the department. Bondi’s remarks echo those of Trump and other Republicans, who claim the Justice Department has been used for political purposes under the Biden administration.

The Justice Department brought two criminal cases against Trump, but also prosecuted President Biden’s son, Hunter, on gun and tax charges.

Like Trump, Bondi said: “I believe we are on the ‘cusp of a New Golden age’ where the Department of Justice can and will do better if I am confirmed.”

Bondi says her priorities as attorney general would include prosecuting violent crime and gangs

Those priorities would also include protecting the nation from terrorists and “addressing the overwhelming crisis at the border,” she said.

“The Department of Justice must also return to defending the foundational rights of all Americans, including free speech, free exercise of religion, and the right to bear arms,” Bondi told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Tom Cotton says US spy agencies must do a better job of responding to terrorism

As President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA prepares to take questions from lawmakers, the new chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says America’s spy agencies need to do a better job responding to growing threats of terrorism.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said the nation’s intelligence officials often work in difficult, dangerous environments with little public recognition. But he said recent events like the attack in New Orleans show they must do more to identify threats before they turn lethal.

“In these dangerous times, our intelligence agencies haven’t anticipated major events or detected impending attacks,” Cotton said. “I could give other examples but suffice it to say we’re too often in the dark…. The CIA has neglected its core mission.”

Cotton’s comments came at the start of a confirmation hearing for John Ratcliffe, Trump’s nominee for CIA director. Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term. He’s a former Republican member of Congress.

The committee’s top Democrat wants to know if Bondi can tell Trump ‘no’

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says he wants to know whether Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi will be able to tell President-elect Donald Trump “no.”

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says it’s critical that any attorney general nominee be “committed first and foremost to the Constitution and the American people — not the president and his political agenda.”

Durbin noted that Trump has vowed to seek retribution against “the enemy within” and threatened to prosecute or jail some of his political opponents and that Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, has echoed those calls.

Grassley says ‘change is desperately needed’ at the Justice Department

He listed a litany of complaints about the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland, including the criminal cases brought against Trump and the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Justice Department abandoned the cases against Trump in November, citing the department’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents. Grassley urged a swift confirmation of Bondi, saying her prosecutorial experience “speaks volumes about her character and her dedication to the rule of law.”

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says Bondi’s qualifications ‘speak for themselves’

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee highlighted Bondi’s work as Florida attorney general, going after so-called “pill mills” and other initiatives. She became Florida’s first female attorney general in 2011, serving until 2019.

The confirmation hearing is getting underway for Trump’s attorney general pick, Pam Bondi

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, corporate lobbyist and longtime fixture in Trump’s orbit, is expected to face questions over her loyalty to Trump, given his threats to seek revenge on his perceived political enemies.

Today’s Cabinet confirmation schedule

9:30 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Justice Department The former Florida attorney general makes the first of two scheduled appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was Trump’s pick for attorney general hours after his first choice, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration. Gaetz was facing questions about a federal sex trafficking investigation and a House Ethics Committee inquiry into allegations that he paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

Bondi is a longtime fixture in Trump’s orbit. The attorney general will be one of the most closely watched Cabinet members, given the concern among Democrats that Trump will look to bend the Justice Department to his will.

10 a.m.: Sean Duffy, Transportation Department The former Wisconsin congressman who was also a co-host on Fox Business will be questioned by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The department oversees pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

10 a.m.: John Ratcliffe, CIA Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, goes before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The former Texas congressman is in line to lead the nation’s premier spy agency, responsible for foreign covert operations and collecting data on U.S. adversaries.

10 a.m.: Marco Rubio, State Department The Florida senator has served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his nomination to be secretary of state. As head of the State Department, job, Rubio would oversee the U.S. foreign service, advise Trump on diplomatic appointments and conduct negotiations with foreign leaders on behalf of the administration.

10 a.m.: Chris Wright, Energy Department

The fossil fuel executive, who has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, appears before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The secretary oversees energy generation and use in the United States as well as the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile. Wright would also join Burgum on the National Energy Council.

1 p.m.: Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget Vought, OMB director during Trump’s first term, goes before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Vought was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump’s second term that the Republican nominee tried to distance himself from during the campaign. The budget director oversee the building of the president’s budget and review of proposed regulations.

