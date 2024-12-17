The Latest: Madison police hold news conference on Wisconsin school shooting

Two people were killed and others were injured Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin. Police said a student who opened fire, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was also dead.

The girl also wounded six others in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, including two students who were in critical condition, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

‘We don’t know nearly enough yet,’ mayor says

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said it’s too early to comment on whether the shooter’s parents or anyone else should face criminal charges.

People put flowers outside the Abundant Life Christian School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 in Madison, Wis., following a shooting on Monday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

“We don’t know nearly enough yet,” she said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Mayor urges people to have patience, not spread misinformation and let investigators do their jobs

“There is so much that we do not know and we have to allow law enforcement the time and space for a careful and methodical examination,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

This is a ‘hurting and haunting’ situation for the school, Barnes says

Barnes spoke about the Abundant Life Christian Schools community during a Tuesday afternoon news conference about Monday’s deadly shooting.

Barnes said he wouldn’t share information about the shooter’s social media accounts

And he said her motivation appears to have been a combination of factors.

Barnes said “everyone was targeted” during the attack.

Barnes says he can’t verify whether a document posted online was from the shooter

“Again, we are working to authenticate the document that you see online that some are referring to as a manifesto,” he said Tuesday.

Police Chief Shon Barnes says the first 911 call came from a second grade teacher, not a second grader

On Monday, he had said the call came from second grade student.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Madison shooting

Her comments came during a speech to students in Maryland on Tuesday.

“Our nation mourns for those who were killed and we pray for the recovery of those who were injured,” she said.

Harris also called for stronger gun control laws.

“Solutions are in hand. But we need elected leaders to have the courage to step up and do the right thing.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon

The news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. CST is to provide updates on the investigation into the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School that left two people dead as well as the shooter, 15-year-old student Natalie Rupnow.

Barnes is expected to field questions about Rupnow’s motivation and whether her parents might face charges.

Monday’s attack was the second school shooting in Dane County in the last eight months

A 14-year-old Mount Horeb student named Damian Haglund tried to break into his middle school on May 1 with an air rifle, prompting students to flee the building into surrounding neighborhoods. Haglund wasn’t able to enter the school and responding police shot and killed him after he refused to drop the weapon. No one else was injured during the incident.

Investigators found writings in Haglund’s journal entitled “Battle Plan,” dated Jan. 26, three months before the attack. He planned to tell his mother he was sick, steal a car, sneak into the school at lunch time, burn down the library and go after the popular kids, according to the documents. He then planned to escape and die, the documents said.

Investigators also discovered a message written on his bedroom wall in black marker that read: “Hi COPS! To the officer who has to shoot me: I’m sorry, its not your fault. don’t forget that.”

Why did the shooter do it?

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers were talking with the shooter’s father and other family members, who were cooperating, and searching the shooter’s home.

Barnes said officials don’t yet know if the victims were targeted.

Where did the gun come from and will the parents be charged?

Speaking on CNN, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said they’re trying to put together a timeline of the shooter’s last hours before she went to the school.

Barnes said they’ve asked the ATF to expedite determining the origin of the gun used in the shooting and how the 15-year-old got her hands on it. He said he’s not certain if the weapon was owned or possessed by her parents.

Asked if her parents could be charged with a crime, Barnes said they were voluntarily giving information, but he also wanted to look at whether the parents were negligent. But at this time, he said that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Two prominent cases of parents facing criminal charges after their children are accused in school shootings have come in Michigan and Georgia in recent years.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the shooting victims

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in praying for the families and loved ones of those whose lives were so senselessly taken and for the educators, staff, and the entire Abundant Life school community as they grapple with the grief, trauma, and loss of this gut-wrenching tragedy,” Evers said in a statement. “We are also praying and hoping all those injured survive and recover.”

The governor’s order began Monday and and ends at sunset on Sunday.

How many school shootings have happened this year?

The website for the anti-violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety shows that there have been at least 202 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 56 deaths and 147 injuries, in 2024. That data doesn’t include the latest shooting in Madison.

The deadliest school shooting in 2024 happened in September at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

Last year, 45 people died in 158 school shootings, the Everytown for Gun Safety website shows. Sixty-seven people died in 181 school shootings in 2022, according to the data.

Firearms were the leading cause of death among children in 2020 and 2021, according to KFF, a nonprofit that researches health care issues.

Have religious schools been targeted elsewhere?

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a gunman critically wounded two kindergartners at a tiny religious school in Northern California and then killed himself. Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said the shooter was mentally ill and believed that by targeting children on Dec. 4 that he was carrying out “counter-measures” in response to America’s involvement in Middle East violence.

Litton, 56, gained entry to the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville, California, by pretending he wanted to enroll a fictitious grandson, Honea said. He used a handgun to shoot and critically wound two kindergarten boys, ages 5 and 6. Authorities said Litton was found dead afterward just yards (meters) from the school’s playground.

It was unclear why Feather River School was targeted.

What is known about the school?

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has about 420 students from pre-kindergarten through high school, according to Barbara Wiers, director of elementary and school relations for Abundant Life Christian School.

She said at a news briefing Monday afternoon that the school does not have metal detectors but uses other security measures including cameras. She also said guns are not allowed on campus and that the school regularly practices safety routines.

“When they heard ‘lockdown, lockdown,’ they knew it was real,” she said.

Wiers said just before the school year, they had done a retraining with the Madison Police Department, so it was “very fresh for faculty.”

The school asked for prayers in a post on its Facebook page on Monday.

