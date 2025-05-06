The Latest: India fires missiles across the border with Pakistan

India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing at a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants. India also claims there are casualties from Pakistani fire in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

India has moved to punish Pakistan after accusing it of backing the attack in Pahalgam, which Islamabad denies. The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Emergency declared in hospitals in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

Waqar Noor, the region’s interior minister, says authorities have declared an emergency in local hospitals.

In Muzaffarabad, the main city of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, resident Abdul Sammad says he heard several explosions and that some people were wounded in the attack.

He says people were running in panic and that authorities immediately cut the power, leading to a blackout.

Indian police say a woman is killed and a girl is injured during border fight

Police say a woman was killed and a girl was wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir when Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged mortar and gunfire at several places along the highly militarized frontier.

A local doctor says the woman was killed in the Mankote area of the Poonch district.

The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

India says official spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

India’s embassy in Washington says that Ajit Doval, the country’s national security adviser, has spoken U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after the Indian strikes.

The Embassy says in a statement that India’s actions “were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted.”

Pakistan says a child was killed and two people injured in attack

A Pakistani official says one missile struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed and a woman and man were injured.

The official and others say Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes but didn’t provide any details.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Pakistan condemns what it calls Indian Air Force strikes on civilian areas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned what it calls a “blatant and unprovoked act of aggression” on civilian areas by the Indian Air Force.

It says Indian aircraft lunched strikes from Indian airspace, targeting civilian areas in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in Punjab province.

The ministry says in a statement that the attack reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and posed a significant threat to commercial air traffic.UN secretary-general calls for restraint

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says in a statement that Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for restraint from both countries.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s defense minister condemns what he calls a ‘cowardly act’

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has strongly condemned what he calls a “cowardly act by India.”

He told Pakistan’s Geo news channel that India had deliberately targeted civilian populations and a mosque.

“This was a cowardly move by India,” Asif said. “We will also respond.”

Indian army says Pakistan fired artillery along the border

The Indian army says in a statement that Pakistan fired artillery along what’s known as the de facto border, or the Line of Control, in Bhimber Gali in India-controlled Kashmir.

It said India’s armed forces were “responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

Pakistan’s Sharif convenes national security committee

Pakistan’s prime minister has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday morning, according to a government announcement.

Pakistan’s prime minister calls Indian action an ‘act of war’

In a statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that “Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given.”

Sharif said the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the morale and spirit of the Pakistani people are high.

“The Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces know very well how to deal with the enemy,” he said. “We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives.”

Trump says he hopes fighting ‘ends very quickly’

President Donald Trump was asked about the airstrikes India launched in Pakistani-controlled territory and said he’d just heard about it an said, “It’s a shame.”

“I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said.

Fire along the frontier

India and Pakistan accused each other of initiating the attacks. The incidents could not be independently verified. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region.

Strikes follow a militant attack on Kashmir last month

The strikes come amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials. One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

India says at least nine sites were targeted

India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

