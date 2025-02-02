The Latest: Beyoncé wins album of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2025 Grammy Awards recognized some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in music. Beyoncé took home the top prize of album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” and Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for “Not Like Us.”

Shakira, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx performed performers. Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe presented a tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the show for the fifth consecutive time.

___

Here’s the latest:

Blue Ivy joined her mother on stage

Sierra Ferrell poses in the press room with her awards for best American roots performance, best American roots song, best Americana performance and best Americana album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

It’s rare to see Beyoncé these days without Blue Ivy Carter, and vice versa.

The 13-year-old star of “Mufasa” posed with her mother on the red carpet at the film’s premiere, and then just weeks later performed alongside the superstar during Netflix’s NFL halftime show on Christmas Day. So it was fitting that Blue took the stage with Beyoncé to accept the award for the album of the year.

She stood with her hands clutched as her mother accepted the award before hugging her onstage during the emotional culmination of Beyoncé’s storied Grammys career.

Some more Beyoncé stats

She’s the first Black woman to win album of the year in 26 years, since Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

“Cowboy Carter” is the first country album to take the top award since Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” in 2019.

The 11 nominations for “Cowboy Carter” tied Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for the most for a single album.

Charli xcx brought out all the it girls for her Grammys rave

Charli XCX brought her BRAT rave to the Grammys with all her effortlessly cool internet it girlfriends. The singer danced to her hit song “Von Dutch” as fans swarmed around her before strutting back onstage to perform among a throng of friends including Julia Fox who she wished a “happy birthday” too.

“I’m going to perform the least Grammy-appropriate songs,” she said in a clip before her performance.

In light blue underwear, Charli XCX sang “Guess” a song all about guessing the color of Charli’s underwear. Like her music video for the song, a caption flashed on the screen saying that “all undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence.”

Beyoncé puts 3 more on the pile — bringing her total Grammys to 35

Beyoncé’s Grammy wins for best country album, best country duo/group performance and album of the year bring her career total to 35, exceeding the previous record, which she herself set.

The Grammys wrap before midnight

It’s not unusual for an awards show to run over. And the Grammys only did so by 20 minutes, ending before midnight following a show packed with performances, tributes, historic awards and emotional appeals for wildfire relief.

Beyoncé is paramount

Beyoncé is already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. And now, the album of the year crown is finally hers for “Cowboy Carter.”

Taylor Swift clinked glasses with Jay-Z in celebration of Beyoncé’s win.

“I wanna dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors,” the artist said, referencing Linda Martell, a pioneer for Black artists in country music.

Beyoncé dazzles in couture with a cowboy nod

Beyoncé skipped the red carpet but showed up in custom Schiaparelli to collect the best country album award. The body-hugger is embroidered in a bandana pattern. It’s covered in sparkling sequins and beads in champagne and cream. Her opera gloves elevate the look.

Her gown is a high fashion take on country-western style. Beyoncé has been doing country couture since her album “Cowboy Carter” was released last March.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: ‘Cowboy Carter,’ by Beyoncé

Viewers raise $7 million for wildfire relief

LA County Fire Department members present album of the year

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department are onstage to present the final award of the night, album of the year — the easiest job they’ve done, host Trevor Noah quipped.

It’s an arena-wide standing ovation for the firefighters.

Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said it was “a tremendous honor and privilege to be in the company of such talented music industry professionals.”

Slumber party cleanup

After Charli xcx’s performance ended, the group stayed on stage tossing lingerie in the air. After they moved off, stagehands came in with push brooms to clean up.

What is the difference between song of the year and record of the year?

When it came to winners this Grammys, not much as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” won both categories.

But song of the year is a songwriter’s award, while record of the year is broader, recognizing a song for its full production and thus also awarding the artists, producers and engineers involved.

Alicia Key says ‘DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift’

Alicia Keys defended diversity, shouted out female producers and gave props to her award’s namesake when she accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“Tonight is a beautiful, powerful thing we’re cultivating,” she said.

Keys said she was honored to be recognized in part for her work as a producer because women so rarely are.

“This is for all the ladies that know the magic that they bring to the room.” From there she spoke up for broader inclusion.

“This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices,” she said. “We’ve seen on this stage talented hard-working people from different backgrounds and it changes the game.”

“DEI is not a threat it’s a gift, and the more voices the more powerful the sound.”

And she gave “big love to my brother Dr. Dre,” who covered his face and appeared to be tearing up.

Kendrick Lamar bows to Diana Ross

Returning to the stage to accept the song of the year Grammy for “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar hailed presenter Diana Ross.

SONG OF THE YEAR: ‘Not Like Us,’ by Kendrick Lamar

Alicia Keys collects special award in a stunning look

She picked up the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award wearing a royal gold and black look from Dolce & Gabbana.

From the brand’s Sardinia collection, it includes a black silk cady gown paired with a gold filigree corset belt and a headpiece Dolce & Gabbana describes as “headdress earrings.”

Alicia Keys accepts Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

“DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift. And the more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix.”

—Alicia Keys

Happy birthday, Shakira

While Shakira was busy performing for the crowd, perhaps she was owed a song of her own — for her birthday. The star posted on Instagram that she was coming back to the stage on her birthday.

Kendrick’s big game week

Kendrick Lamar is having a week unlike the rest of us.

He’s won four Grammys so far, including record of the year for “Not Like Us,” taking his career total to a whopping 21.

And he’ll be heading to New Orleans where next Sunday he’ll join the elite club of Super Bowl headliners with a halftime show at the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s still quite a bit of show to go

The Grammys are supposed to wrap at 11:30 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific. But it might overshoot that goal.

Still to go as of 8:11 p.m. Pacific is the presentation of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to Alicia Keys, song of the year, a Charli xcx performance and the grand finale of album of the year. It’s anyone’s guess when this show actually ends.

—

Correction: This post originally said the Grammys were slated to end at 11 p.m., not 11:30 p.m.

Fresh off her Grammy win, Shakira performs

The Grammy winner’s performance was prefaced by a video package in which she talked about her separation and her greatest fears coming true. But the Colombian superstar was triumphant tonight, winning best Latin pop album and delivering a characteristically show-stopping, belly dance-filled performance of “Ojos Así” and her massive hit “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53.” The latter opened with a dramatic choral performance before shifting into high gear.

Miley Cyrus takes gown No. 2 for a spin

After a change from her black leather red carpet look, Cyrus presented the record of the year award in a softer gown.

“I’m here for two very important reasons tonight. No. 1, look at this gown. How can I tell my custom Alaïa that she had nowhere to go?”

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ win is for LA

“We’re going to dedicate this one to the city,” L.A.’s son said, accepting the record of the year Grammy and rattling off places around L.A., from his hometown of Compton to Long Beach.

This isn’t the first time Lamar has used the Drake diss track to bring the region together. In June, he turned his Juneteenth “Pop Out” concert into a cathartic livestreamed celebration of Los Angeles unity.

“Y’all ain’t gon’ let nobody disrespect the West Coast. Y’all ain’t gon’ let nobody imitate our legends, huh,” he said during the concert, referring to Drake’s use of an AI tool to mimic 2Pac’s voice on one of his diss records.

Tonight, he used the win to draw attention to the devastation from the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

RECORD OF THE YEAR: ‘Not Like Us,’ by Kendrick Lamar

Gaga and Bruno swapped admiration

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars made their acceptance speeches to each other as they accepted best group/duo performance for their duet, “Die With a Smile”

Mars told Gaga, “I’m so honored to have a small part in your giant musical legacy and I really truly believe that God gave us this song to sing together.”

Gaga went just as big with her kudos, saying, “Bruno you are an incredible human being, you’re a musician for the ages.”

In memoriam segment opens with Liam Payne

Footage of the One Direction singer, who died in a fall from an Argentina hotel room in October, opened the always-emotional memorial segment. Chris Martin sang “All My Love” as names and faces flashed by.

Lady Gaga: ‘Trans people deserve love’

While accepting her Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga took a moment to speak about the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” the singer said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

Trevor Noah pays tribute to tragedies in Washington and Philadelphia

Before the in memoriam segment, Trevor Noah took a moment to acknowledge the deadly plane disasters in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia this past week.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: ’Die With a Smile,” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Songs performed in the Grammys’ Quincy Jones tribute

“Fly Me To The Moon” by Cynthia Erivo with Herbie Hancock

“Let the Good Times Roll” by Lainey Wilson with Jacob Collier

“Bluesette” and “We Are The World” by Stevie Wonder with Herbie Hancock and choirs from schools destroyed in the Southern California wildfires

“Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” by Janelle Monáe

Audience joins in for ‘We Are the World’ in Quincy Jones tribute

Kid singers from Palisades Charter High and Pasadena Waldorf School in Altadena backed Stevie Wonder as Herbie Hancock accompanied him on piano. Both schools were damaged during the wildfires.

During the performance, the high-wattage Grammys audience stood and sang along — reminiscent of the all-star cohort behind the original greatest night in pop.

Will Smith says you wouldn’t know his name without Quincy Jones

Will Smith introduced the Grammys’ tribute to Quincy Jones calling him “a brilliant, 28-time Grammy Award-winning producer, arranger, film and television composer, conductor, trumpet player recording artist and humanitarian.”

Then he paid personal tribute, saying, “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was without Quincy Jones.”

Jones was a mentor of Smith’s who was essential in helping him land his career-making role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Shakira’s sons showed up in style

The artist picked up a Grammy with hugs for her stylish boys in matching silver tuxedo jackets. It’s her first U.S. Grammy appearance since 2007.

Shakira shouted out her sons on stage: “I’m so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts. Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you.”

Will Smith is welcome at the Grammys

He’s still banned from the Oscars after The Slap. But there’s one major award show that’s quite literally rolled out the red carpet for Will Smith.

Smith, who has won four Grammys himself, is presenting a tribute during the prime-time telecast to his late mentor Quincy Jones. But don’t expect the Oscar-winning actor to show up for the Academy Awards in a month’s time. He’s still under a 10-year ban for his slap of Chris Rock during the 2022 awards show.

André 3000’s alt-jazz, ‘no bars’ solo album stunned fans

No one was expecting it. Late last year, André 3000 released his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun,” 18 years after his legendary rap group Outkast’s last studio album, “Idlewild.”

But “New Blue Sun” has “no bars,” he jokes. It’s a divergence from rap because “there was nothing I was liking enough to rap about, or I didn’t feel it sounded fresh. I’m not about to serve you un-fresh (expletive.)”

Instead, he offered up a six-track instrumental album of ambient alt-jazz — with special attention paid to the flute.

“New Blue Sun” is a stunning collection, one that has earned André 3000 three new Grammy Award nominations: album of the year, alternative jazz, and instrumental composition. Those arrive exactly 25 years after the 1999 Grammys, where Outkast received their first nomination — for “Rosa Parks,” from their third album, “Aquemini” — and 20 years after the group won album of the year for “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”

▶ Read more from AP’s interview with the Outkast member

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira reunite

Jennifer Lopez got to present the best Latin pop album award to her fellow Super Bowl headliner Shakira. The two rocked the halftime show in 2020.

“Here’s the truth in any language music’s biggest night only gets bigger and better when it brings us the whole world of music,” Lopez said.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” said Shakira during her award speech.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM: ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ by Shakira

Lady Gaga debuts new single, ‘Abracadabra’

The third single and accompanying music video from “Mayhem” aired during a commercial break at the Grammy Awards.

The track has a twisted good-witch-bad-witch energy, with a frenetic group dancing in a dystopian chamber.

What’s going on with Ye and Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and his wife Biana Censori showed up to the Grammys to walk the red carpet and then left on their own.

While some reports claimed that West and Censori were booted from the event, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that West, was an invited guest because of his nomination in the best rap song category for “Carnival.” The rapper and Censori walked and exited without being escorted out, the source said.

The Weeknd, once a fierce Grammys critic, takes the stage for a surprise performance

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. mentioned out The Weeknd’s criticism of the Grammys’ lack of transparency in a speech, as host Trevor Noah teased a big surprise. The Weeknd in 2020 slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he landed zero nominations despite a megahit album.

Mason then touted how the Academy has modernized and diversified over the years since. “With that in mind, on a truly special night, what better way to bring us together than this next artist: Someone who has seen the work the Academy has put in,” Mason said, finally revealing The Weeknd.

The Weeknd, who has won four Grammys, released a new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” on Friday. He also announced a massive North American stadium tour, for which tickets go on sale this week.

The Grammys are teasing a big surprise up next …

The big panels on stage are lifted halfway. Looks like a square on top of a square for the main area. Fog is swirling.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga love California

Bruno Mars is from Hawaii and Lady Gaga is from New York, but the pair are singing for California.

“We love you California,” Lady Gaga said, closing out the duo’s mournful cover of The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’.” The performance was part of a segment meant to raise awareness and funds for wildfire relief int he Los Angeles area.

Chappell Roan demands that labels offer developing artists health care

Chappell Roan used her best new artist acceptance speech to push for health care and profit sharing for young artists.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage, and health care especially, to developing artists,” she said, reading from what looked like a diary, to loud cheers.

She talked about being dropped from her initial label deal when she was a minor and being left without job experience and health insurance.

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she said.

Grammys show montage of wildfire devastation

Leaning into the award show’s pivot to wildfire recovery aid, the Grammys aired a heart-wrenching compilation of the devastation from the Los Angeles-area wildfires. It included haunting shots of the flames, as well as residents visiting their destroyed homes and schools and pulling cherished memories from the rubble.

“We’re going to need each other. We’re going to need everyone. Knowing we’re not alone makes all the difference,” a voiceover said to close the emotional segment out. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga then broke into a rendition of The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’.”

Chappell tips her hat

She accepted her best new artist Grammy in a wizard’s cap that wouldn’t stay put.

“My hat’s going to fall off, it’s going to be OK,” she laughs. The rest of her look involved bluish wrap-around fabric that’s short at the front and long.

After Roan’s hat fell off, presenter Victoria Monet and the woman who brought out the trophy rushed over to snatch it off the floor.

Victoria Monét anoints her successor

“Being recognized as best new artist does not happen overnight,” last year’s winner Monét said, tacitly acknowledging the award’s complexity. The Grammys often recognize nominees who have been around for quite some time.

BEST NEW ARTIST: Chappell Roan

A blend of best new artists

A medley of best new artist performances are presaging the award announcement, including Benson Boone’s gymnastics-heavy rendition of “Beautiful Things.” He then handed the proverbial baton to Doechii.

Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and RAYE are also slated to perform as part of this segment. Other nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan had big showcase segments earlier in the telecast, while Khruangbin introed the telecast back from a commercial break.

‘Cowboy’ wins over the cowboys

Many prognosticators who picked Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” to win album of the year thought it might not win best country album, which is voted on by the country corner of the academy, not the whole thing.

So her stunned look and declaration of, “Wow I really was not expecting this” may well have been very sincere.

Beyoncé stunned by her own win

Beyoncé sat shocked in the audience for a moment after Taylor Swift read that the superstar had won best country album for “Cowboy Carter.” Once on stage, as Beyoncé thanked her family, cameras cut to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter standing and beaming in the audience.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: ‘Cowboy Carter,’ by Beyoncé

Taylor Swift returns to her roots to present best country album

“They say you never forget where you came from,” Taylor Swift said, remembering accepting the best country album Grammy nearly 15 years ago.

Chappell Roan’s pony show

It was Chappell Roan’s first rodeo at the Grammys.

She wore a sequined cowboy hat with a painted face in a rousing run through “Pink Pony Club” that featured rodeo clown backup dancers and an explosion of horse imagery. It got her a standing ovation from the crowd.

In an interview shown just before the performance, she called the song “her love letter to L.A.”

Chili Peppers add to the LA Love

Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers gave an a capella rendition of lines from their L.A.-loving “Under the Bridge” before presenting best pop vocal album.

“Tonight, let’s get it on, and let’s all get vocal about helping our friends and neighbors,” Kiedis said.

Taylor Swift applauds for tour opener Sabrina Carpenter’s win

Sabrina Carpenter bested Taylor Swift for the best pop vocal album Grammy with “Short n’ Sweet,” but Swift was still on her feet for her one-time Eras tour opener.

During the commercial breaks …

There’s a beehive of activity.

The famous folks table hop to chat and photographers squeeze through the tables to snap photos of them as flashes light up the dark. Stagehands sometimes appear to set up for the next performance. A disembodied voice then orders everyone to take their seats and counts down the seconds left until the show is live again.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: ‘Short n’ Sweet’ by Sabrina Carpenter

Luka Dončić discourse enters the Grammys

“During the commercial break, Trevor Noah was traded to the Dallas Mavericks,” comedian Jim Gaffigan said, alluding to the jaw-dropping trade of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis for Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić.

The Grammys are being held at Crypto.com Arena, home to the Lakers and now Luka Doncic.

And Doechii makes three

A weeping Doechii, accepting best rap album, said since the award’s inception, “two women have won.” But then she quickly corrected herself. “THREE women have won, Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii!”

The other 5+-time hosts of the Grammys

Trevor Noah has returned to the Grammys for the fifth time tonight. That’s not quite a record, but it is a first for a comedian. The only other people to host five times or more have been musical artists:

Andy Williams (seven shows)

John Denver (six shows)

LL Cool J (five shows)

Doechii’s album one of AP’s best of 2024

Doechii accepted the best rap album award for “Alligator Bites Never Heal” from Cardi B. The mixtape was named one of AP’s best of 2024, with AP Music Writer Maria Sherman noting:

When alligators kill, they do what is known as a “death roll”: They sink their teeth into their prey and spin rapidly, flipping their bodies in and out of the water, drowning, disorienting and dismembering whatever was unlucky enough to get in its way. Florida rapper Doechii’s breakout mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” embodies that kind of intensity — not in aggression, per se, but in acuity — for a versatile album that teeters from the romance of her smooth R&B and the particularity of her flows. Single “Boom Bap” made her greatness known. Tracks like “Catfish” confirm it.

BEST RAP ALBUM: ‘Alligator’ by Doechii

Sabrina Carpenter has her ‘Espresso’ show tune style before taking it straight

Sabrina Carpenter opened her performance of “Espresso” Broadway-style, descending stairs with a deliberate awkwardness and wearing a Rockette-style sequined suit that she then ripped off to finish the song in its normal form.

It was preceded by a pretaped interview bit with her talking about the phenomenon of the song — and her blowout routine.

“Everywhere I turn there’s an espresso sign, and I just assume they’re all about my song.”

And the first bleep of the show goes to …

Sabrina Carpenter won the first award of the day — and earned the first bleep of the broadcast during the “Please Please Please” portion of her medley performance.

Billie Eilish is LA’s daughter

“We love you L.A.!” Eilish yelled after concluding her performance of “Birds of a Feather” alongside brother Finneas. The pair, along with their backing band, performed in front of a superimposed backdrop of a Southern California hillside. They’re very closely associated with their hometown — Eilish also performed the song in a pretaped segment for the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony, marking the passing of the torch to Los Angeles.

During the performance, Margaret Qualley and Taylor Swift danced along. Qualley is married to frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is also sitting with them.

Grammy attendees can do good from their arena seats and suites

Small cards are stashed in cup holders with a QR code that allows people to donate to wildfire relief efforts using their smartphones throughout the show.

Trevor Noah pivots to rapid-fire jokes after sincere opening

The five-time host shed quickly the sober tone of his opening speech to a rapid-fire series of jokes, touching on the Beatles’ use of artificial intelligence, the prospect of a new Rihanna album, whether or not Beyoncé will show, the impending rise in the cost of maple syrup and how this might be the last time he’s allowed to host anything in the U.S.

He did pivot back to sincerity before introducing Billie Eilish, plugging wildfire aid.

Dawes, directly affected by fires, pays tribute to LA

After a short intro from host Trevor Noah, Dawes kicked off a tribute to Los Angeles with “I Love L.A.,” along with a backing band consisting of stars John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith lost a portion of the Altadena house he shares with his wife, actor-singer Mandy Moore, and his home recording studio and instruments were destroyed. His brother and bandmate, Griffin Goldsmith, and his pregnant wife also lost their home in the fire. Dawes also performed at the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday.

‘I Love L.A.’

A familiar song is blasting inside the arena. Dawes is opening the show with Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” with some lyrics changed to reflect the wildfires.

The song plays after every Los Angeles Lakers victory in Crypto.com Atena.

Trevor Noah starts the show with a sobering note

Host Trevor Noah replaced the usual revved-up opening to the Grammys with sober talk about the California wildfires.

“Just a few weeks ago we weren’t sure tonight that this show would even happen,” he said from backstage before walking out on the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“His city has just been through one of the largest natural disasters in American history.”

Olivia Rodrigo hit the carpet in sexy black

The slinky bombshell look had a high neck and deep cutout at the front with a low open back and double straps securing the look.

She’s nominated for a track that appeared in the Hunger Games prequel movie “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” And she’s presenting one of the awards.

Tonight’s seating chart

The highest profile nominees will be sitting at small tables with white lamps clustered at the foot of the stage. Behind them are rows of traditional seats. The stage runs the width of the arena floor.

Khruangbin wants to let the music speak for itself

The mainly instrumental Khruangbin’s sonic explorations have paid off of late, with a warmly received 2024 album, “A La Sala,” that reached the top 40 of the Billboard 200 and a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist. Not that any of that is going to their heads.

“I think we’re just going to keep leaning in what we do and keep trying to be more the silhouette version of ourselves as much as we can and let the music speak for itself, because that’s who we are. We don’t like the spotlight in that way,” says bassist Laura Lee.

The Texas trio makes music that’s hard to describe, a mix of soul, surf rock, psychedelic and funk that creates a melodic, Afro-pop-inspired, reverb-heavy sound with nods to other cultures. The band’s name is appropriately travel-related — Khruangbin is the Thai word for airplane.

▶ Read more about Khruangbin in the Grammys spotlight

Taylor Swift struts in red

It’s a short little number with a pleated skirt at the bottom and one sleeve up top. It matched her signature red lips perfectly.

The sparkly dress had a little chain with red jewels at one hip.

But first, lemme take a selfie

People are taking turns posing for photos on the stage before the show begins. There’s no forgetting which awards show this is either. The Grammys is in all capital letters and lit at the foot of the stage.

Premier Ceremony ends

After handing out 85 awards over about four hours, the Grammys Premiere Ceremony is over.

It’s time to move from the Peacock Theater next door to the Crypto.com Arena for the main show and telecast.

Charli XCX and Kendrick Lamar have each already won two Grammys. Beyonce and Sabrina Carpenter also won at the early ceremony and have chances at winning many more tonight.

Cardi B IS celebrity glam

She’s a bombshell in gold, black and feathers at the bottom. It’s a custom Roberto Cavalli Couture creation. The mermaid design is a true body hugger. It’s covered in hand-embroidered beads and sequins reminiscent of a tiger pattern.

They’ll go home with a ring — but no Grammys

The couple that got engaged on the red carpet just before the Premiere Ceremony isn’t going home quite empty-handed, given the ring. But Todd Boss and Hila Plitmann didn’t take home any Grammys tonight.

Plitmann was nominated for best classical compendium for her album “Mythologies II.” Boss, a poet, was up for a Grammy for best choral performance for his work on the album “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runstad.”

Plitmann already has two Grammys.

Fresh off the runway: Charli XCX

In classic Charli XCX fashion, the “Brat” singer is always ahead even when it comes to the latest fashions.

The performer wore a custom look from Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Sernin debuted his first collection for Gaultier titled “Le Naufrage” at Paris couture week. In a twist from the runway look, Charli XCX’s exposed her décolletage and swapped out the white for a bluish gray.

Singer Gracie Abrams opts for a veiled Chanel look

There were no wedding bells on the Grammy red carpet, but singer Gracie Abrams glowed in a demure custom Chanel bridal look.

While some celebrities use the Grammys as a chance to go all out with color, fun cutouts and over-the-top sequined looks, the “I love you, I’m sorry” singer took a more modest route.

Three divas — the actual opera kind — take the stage

In a rare classical performance at the Grammys, sopranos Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato sang a selection from “The Hours” by Kevin Puts, nominated for best opera recording.

It came as the crowd thinned at the Premiere Ceremony in Peacock Theater, with the main show next door at Crypto.com Arena growing closer. Host Justin Tranter urged people to fill in the seats in front of the stage.

“There are people all over the world that would do anything to see what you’re about to see!” he shouted.

What a bottle of wine costs at the Grammys

While the stars hit the red carpet and the preshow continues across the street, regular folks are already inside Crypto.com Arena.

They’re picking up glossy souvenir programs and hitting the bars and concession stands to fuel themselves for the long night ahead.

Here’s a price list:

A bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon: $50.

A bag of potato chips: $6.75.

Beer runs $17.99 to $21.99.

Hard liquor runs $23.99 to $25.99.

St. Vincent kept wife and daughter ‘under wraps’ until now

Accepting the Grammy for best rock song, St. Vincent thanked her wife, Leah, and their daughter.

That was news to some, and the musician born Annie Clark backstage said she kept it “under wraps” until now. She said her child was young, but didn’t reveal an age.

Inside Crypto.com Arena, Taylor Swift looms large

In case there’s any doubt about whose house the Grammys are it, there’s a large reminder on the wall.

A sign reading “Taylor Swift most sold out performances” is next to three photo panels of her performing at Crypto.com Arena. The sign is located next to a bar near a busy concourse.

Teddy Swims says it in pearls

He and his partner, Raiche Wright, are expecting their first child. So what’s an R&B singer to do? Cover himself in the baby’s birthstone: pearl.

Swims wore a heavily pearl-embellished look in tan. By pearls, we mean pearls from the cap on his head to the outer seams of his trousers. Big pearls. Small pearls. Swims pulled it off beautifully, as he always does.

And he didn’t forget the man bling. He wore a chunky choker around his neck.

Swims is nominated for best new artist.

Grammys keep giving Bradley Cooper the love the Oscars won’t

Bradley Cooper has yet to win an Oscar in a dozen nominations, but he keeps winning Grammys.

He won his third, for best compilation soundtrack for visual media, for the music from “Maestro,” the Leonard Bernstein biopic he directed and starred in. He won the same award for his previous film, “A Star is Born,” which also got him a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Shallow” with Lady Gaga.

But he’s still quite a ways from an EGOT. Major awards in his main disciplines — acting and directing — have evaded him. He’s never won an Oscar or a Tony (or a Golden Globe, for that matter) despite nominations for each. He was submitted for an Emmy for his cameo on “Abbott Elementary” last year but did not get a nomination.

Ye and Bianca Censori leave little to the imagination

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to causing a scene at the Grammys. On the Grammys red carpet, his partner Bianca Censori took all the spotlight in her barely there, seemingly transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. Censori is known for causing a stir with her sheer street-style shots.

Billie Eilish is in the house

With brother Finneas, natch. They vamped on the carpet wearing hipster shades. Billie wore trousers and a black jacket, a jaunty hat on her head and a big smile on her face. The look is Prada.

What do those pins on the red carpet mean?

One accessory on the Grammys red carpet is making more than a fashion statement.

Stars like Mike Dirnt from Green Day and singer Jacob Collier sported a pin representing the MusiCares fire relief efforts. The organization collaborated with the 67th Grammy Awards to support and raise funds for those impacted by the California wildfires. The pins feature a blue heart and a music note. MusiCares provides financial, personal and medical assistance to the music community.

In January, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief effort with a $1 million donation.

Beyoncé wore Chappell Roan’s dress first

Chappell Roan’s vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture look from spring 2003 was first worn by Beyonce in Elle magazine that April.

The two are nominated against each other for top awards.

Teddy Swims is elated about 2 babies

Teddy Swims is busier than ever with two babies on the way: The child he’s expecting, and his new album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).” While he’s excited to talk new music, fatherhood is what elates him.

“I can’t wait to hear the voice or ‘What’s your favorite color?’ … I hope he thinks I’m cool – or she thinks I’m cool,” said the soulful crooner. “I want my son – or daughter – to say that, about what I say about my father.”

Continuously switching pronouns, Swims carefully concealed the gender, fearing facing a displeased girlfriend, fellow musician Raiche Wright. But it’s difficult for the Grammys best new artist nominee to contain his joy.

▶ Read more from AP’s interview with Teddy Swims

How the presidents stack up at the Grammys

Jimmy Carter leads all presidents with four Grammy wins. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have two apiece.

Harry S. Truman, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon were all nominated, but didn’t win.

First ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have also each won.

All the wins came for either audiobook or spoken word recordings, none for music.

Black Crowes enjoy Grammys love several decades after first nomination

The first time Chris and Rich Robinson were at the Grammy Awards, it was 1991. The New York Giants had won the Super Bowl, and the U.S. was in the midst of the Gulf War.

The siblings behind the band The Black Crowes had just released their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” and were nominees for best new artist. They didn’t have high hopes. Sure enough, Mariah Carey would take the crown.

“I don’t remember ever like getting too worked up about it,” singer-songwriter Chris Robinson recalls. “Of course, Mariah Carey is going to get that. Are they going to give it to these dirtbag kids from Atlanta who just came to the party really to get thrown out?”

Fast forward more than three decades and the Black Crowes have been invited back to the party, earning their second career Grammy nod this year for best rock album alongside the Rolling Stones.

▶ Read more about the Black Crowes today

Chappell Roan is a whole mood

She walked in a strapless look, long wavy hair flowing down her back. Her makeup was whitened and full of color: yellows and blues and pinks and reds. Her look had touches of teal and images of women from a bygone era on the skirt. It was Jean Paul Gaultier vintage from spring 2003.

It’s 2025 and The Beatles have won a Grammy

The best rock performance Grammy has gone to the Beatles for “Now and Then.”

“Since no one is coming up to take this award, I figured I’d come up and sit in,” John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon said onstage.

It’s the group’s first Grammy win in 27 years, and the song was notable for its use of artificial intelligence technology.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s the greatest band of all time,” he added.

He instructed viewers to play his father’s band for their kids, saying the world couldn’t afford to forget about groups like them.

Quick check-in on Grammy carpet designers

Norah Jones was a remarkable mash-up of texture in an above-the-knee look by In Earnest. Belted in red at the waist, it had short sleeves, an adorned black front and side panels of chunky silver.

Kehlani wore Robert Wun as she walked the carpet with her adorable daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish. Kehlani’s look was strapless and pinstriped. Long black opera gloves brought home the look.

Willow Smith’s itty-bitty, two-piece sparkler is Versace. Kacey Musgraves’ gold skirt is Ralph Lauren Collection for spring 2025.

Luka Doncic’s new home plays host to the Grammys

The interplay between sports and music is well-chronicled, but a blockbuster NBA trade has yielded quite the collision today.

The Los Angeles Lakers traded forward Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in return for star guard Luka Doncic. That means Doncic’s new home arena is the Crypto.com Arena — also home to the Grammys.

If any performers from Dallas — or anyone who happens to randomly be a Mavs fan — take the Grammys stage tonight, don’t be surprised if Doncic’s name gets mentioned. The trade of Dallas’ best player for the last few years has shocked those who follow the NBA.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Kendrick Lamar are among the best-known musical Lakers fans. We’re guessing they’ll be thrilled to see Doncic in purple and gold very soon.

As for that other Los Angeles team, the Clippers had their own musical interlude this past week: Their home arena, the Intuit Dome, and the Clippers-owned Kia Forum were the dual sites of the FireAid benefit concert for wildfire relief.

This isn’t Jimmy Carter’s first Grammy

It’s actually his fourth. His posthumous Grammy joins his three previous ones for spoken word album.

Sean Ono Lennon seeks to innovate, not merely repeat

Only recently given stewardship over his late father’s work, Sean Ono Lennon is on a remarkable run.

The only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono won an Academy Award this year for a short film based on his parents’ 1971 song “Happy Christmas (War is Over”)” and, a few months later, was nominated for his first-ever Grammy, for producing a box set on the album “Mind Games,” originally released in 1973. On Sunday, he won.

For Lennon, who was 5 when the former Beatle was murdered in 1980, the work is a way to connect with his father. It’s more than a preservation mission: On “Mind Games,” he takes artistic license, pulling apart the recordings of John Lennon’s music to create something entirely new.

▶ Read more from AP’s interview with Sean Ono Lennon

‘Brat’ summer transitions to winter with Grammy win for best recording package

The Grammy is given to an album’s art directors. In the case of “brat,” that includes the queen of brat summer herself, Charli xcx, along with Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss.

Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy

The late Jimmy Carter won a posthumous Grammy Award for narrating audiobook for “Last Sundays in Plains.”

He received his nomination before his late December death at 100.

“Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable and I think really means so much at this moment in our history as a country, as a world to bring people together, to preach that love and kindness,” grandson Jason Carter said, accepting the award.

No Grammy for A$AP Rocky, on trial nearby

A$AP Rocky lost out on a Grammy as he goes through a trial just up the street that might mean years in prison. His partner and the mother of his sons Rihanna was in court supporting him for most of the week.

Rocky got his third Grammy nomination for best music video for his song “Tailor Swif.” A win would’ve been his first, but it went to Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us.”

Two miles away at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse, he’s been on trial for the past two weeks on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. A former friend who goes by A$AP Relli testified that Rocky fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021. Rocky’s lawyers say he was shooting a starter pistol that only fires blanks that he carries for security.

Where are the winners?

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony moves at a breakneck pace, but much of it is spent waiting on winners as everyone wonders whether they’re in the room to accept.

The answer is often no, at least in the early afternoon. Ten of the first 15 winners were not there to pick up the award, including Beyoncé, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

With several hundred nominees, it’s impossible to keep track of the whereabouts of all of them at the 7,000-seat Peacock Theater.

When Cory Henry won best roots gospel album, the Grammy had already been accepted on his behalf and the show was starting to move on by the time he was able to run up to the stage and make his speech.

Best progressive R&B album race ends in a tie

There were two winners for the best progressive R&B album Grammy:

“So Glad to Know You” by Avery(asterisk)Sunshine

“Why Lawd?” by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Ties are not unheard of at the Grammys, but they still are relatively rare.

Amy Allen becomes the first woman to win songwriter of the year, non-classical

All of the nominees in this category were women except Édgar Barrera. RAYE, Jessi Alexander, Amy Allen or Jessie Jo Dillon all had the potential to be the first women to ever win in the category, and Allen took the crown.

The category is also new, only in its third year. Allen dedicated her award to all the songwriters who she says should have been recognized before its inception.

“We are the engine that fuels the entire music industry,” she said of her fellow songwriters.

Jaden Smith’s Castle puzzles and amuses

Jaden Smith is walking the red carpet with his sister Willow, and he’s wearing a large black castle on his head. Willow went classic young Hollywood in a tiny, sparkling black two piece with a long matching coat.

More details on big winner Sierra Ferrell’s outfit

Sierra Ferrell has won BIG with four Grammys. She did it just as BIG in a huge white gown that evoked a way enthusiastic bride with no fashion fears, designed by Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

Ferrell’s dress included huge luminescent sleeves, pearl embellishment all over and a matching choker piece. And she didn’t forget her bold bride’s veil: a head piece with pearls and flower touches above large pearl chandelier earrings. And she had a scepter, where she stashed her acceptance speech.

Beyoncé has already snagged a Grammy in a country category

Beyoncé already snagged a Grammy in a country category, despite not even being nominated at the Country Music Awards.

The superstar singer won best country duo/group performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus during the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony.

However, Beyonce fell short in two other country categories: best country solo performance, which went to Chris Stapleton’s “It Takes a Woman,” and best country song, which was awarded to “The Architect,” a single written by Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Sierra Ferrell wins three in a row

Sierra Ferrell won three straight Grammys and accepted them in a ruffly white gown and pearly headdress worthy of Marie Antoinette, or the top of a wedding cake.

Ferrell won best Americana performance then best American roots song then best Americana album for “Trail of Flowers.”

“Honestly this is hilarious,” as she came back for a third time after barely leaving the stage.

Red is having a moment on the, uh, red carpet

JaNa Craig, Quigley Goode, Poppy: All lent oomph to the color red. So did the hair of Kara Cannella.

Red is an enduring trend in fashion of late, thanks to Taylor Swift’s commitment to the color at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games.

Among other vibes: swingy and sparkly metallics. Kacey Musgraves represented in a long gold belted skirt she wore with a simple white muscle T-shirt.

Justin Tranter wants to steer clear of politics

“I know what you’re thinking, someone whose wrists move like this,” Tranter said, letting his wrist go limp, “and legs move like that,” he said, giving a showgirl-style kick, “hosting a celebration during these tumultuous times, ‘this is going to get political.’ But I promise you, I’m going to bring you nothing but joy, fashion and a lot of music. Because record labels trying to win over voters is political enough.”

He said, “This year our Grammy Premiere is a tribute to resilience, creativity and community.”

Groundhog goes unheeded as it’s sunny skies for the Grammys

It may be Groundhog Day, but Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication of six more weeks on winter is going unheeded at the Grammys.

They’re set to shine, and not just onstage. Los Angeles is serving up perfect award-show weather, with sunny skies and a high of 72 Fahrenheit.

The weather today is quite the contrast from last year’s deluge that flooded streets near the arena and caused many attendees to arrive late and soaked.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 60 degrees by the end of the main show.

What makes a remix Grammy eligible?

The best remixed recording category is one of few that honors singles or tracks that aren’t necessarily new — just newly altered. These aren’t covers, re-recordings or remastered tracks: To qualify as a remix, the remixer has to substantially change the original recording. Shortening the track or adding a featured artist, for example, wouldn’t cut it.

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ (backslash)nWorking Late Remix)” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) won the award.

Fitting with the remixes’ home on the dance floor, the category moved under the pop and dance/electronic field this year, from its previous home in the production, engineering, composition and arrangement field.

How many Grammys will be handed out tonight?

There are 94 categories to be awarded today. Of those, around 85 will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, per host Justin Tranter.

Grammy nominees get engaged on the red carpet

As guests first began arriving for the 67th Grammy Awards, cheers erupted on the red carpet as two Grammy nominees celebrated their love with a proposal. Poet Todd Boss got down on one knee to propose to Grammy nominee Hila Plitmann on the carpet.

Plitmann, who is nominated for best classical compendium for her album “Mythologies II,” said yes to Boss. Plitmann has previously taken home two Grammy awards. Boss is also up for a Grammy for his work on the album “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad.”

The first Grammy of the day goes to Sabrina Carpenter

The best solo pop performance award is the first of the night — sorry, day — and it goes to Sabrina Carpenter for “Espresso.” She wasn’t on hand to accept.

No substitutes accepted onstage

If you’re not there to accept your Grammy, we’re moving on. That’s what Premiere Ceremony host Justin Tranter instructed the audience — no substitutes will be allowed onstage to accept a Grammy. That’s designed to keep the awards-packed pre-show moving.

Before Trevor Noah, there’s Justin Tranter

Justin Tranter returns as host of the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony.

The much-nominated songwriter is charged with keeping the three-hour show before the show, where scores of awards are handed out, going.

Nominated himself for song of the year — he’s one of the songwriters behind Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” — he’s written smash hits for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Fall Out Boy and more.

Tranter is “back by popular demand,” said Tammy Hurt, chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees in her introduction.

Premiere Ceremony kicks off with group rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony has begun with a group rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” over images of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The performance from nominees Angélique Kidjo, Wayne Brady, Scott Hoying, Deborah Cox and Taj Mahal began solemnly in front of a big screen showing flames and firefighters, then turned into a gospel-style tribute.

The performance set a very different tone for the usually breezy Premiere Ceremony, and for an entire Grammy night that will be focused on raising money and paying tribute in the aftermath of the fires.

Grammys red carpet off to a mild-mannered start

Fashion at music’s biggest night is traditionally the wackiest on the awards circuit. With the loss and devastation of the Los Angeles fires as a backdrop, many went for subdued. Lots of black and other dark tones mixed with a few pops of color and sparkle. But the night is young. Will Grammy fashion go over the top?

What is the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony?

The Grammys have nearly 100 awards to hand out. There’s simply not enough time to fit all of that, plus performances and acceptance speeches, into a three-hour, prime-time telecast. That’s where the Premiere Ceremony comes in.

The Premiere Ceremony runs for three hours, starting at 12:30 p.m. Pacific/3:30 p.m. Eastern. It’s where categories like best audiobook narration are handed out and it’s often where many stars earn their EGOT — like Viola Davis, in 2023.

If you’re curious, no one is poised to EGOT (complete the circuit of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) this year. But there are still some unexpected celebrities who could earn a Grammy this year.

