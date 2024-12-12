The city of Chicago is ordered to pay nearly $80M for a police chase that killed a 10-year-old girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury awarded nearly $80 million to the family of a 10-year-old Chicago girl who was killed during a police chase and crash in 2020.

The city had acknowledged liability in the death of Da’Karia Spicer. The only issue for the Cook County jury was the financial award.

Attorneys representing the city of Chicago said the amount should be between $12 million and $15 million, but the jury settled on $79.8 million after hearing closing arguments Wednesday.

“The impact of this incident was catastrophic, and the Spicer family lost a bright, talented and smart 10-year-old girl who was the absolute light of their lives,” attorney Patrick Salvi II said.

Da’Karia was among family members in a Honda Accord when the vehicle was struck by a Mercedes that was traveling about 90 mph (145 kph) while being pursued by Chicago police, according to a lawsuit.

Officers saw the Mercedes cut through an alley but otherwise had no reasonable grounds to chase the vehicle, lawyers for the family alleged.

“We recognize fully that there are instances where the police must pursue. But that wasn’t the case here,” Salvi said.

The crash occurred while Da’Karia’s father was taking her to get a laptop for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city is reviewing the verdict and has no further comment at this time,” said Kristen Cabanban, spokesperson at the city’s law department.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.