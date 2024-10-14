Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop shootout

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Texas man shot and wounded two deputies during a traffic stop before they returned fire and killed him, authorities said Monday.

The Callaway County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70, the county’s sheriff’s office said in a news release. A second deputy arrived a short time later.

Deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants for alleged drug trafficking and assaulting a law officer. A short time later, deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, then reported shots fired.

The driver shot the deputies, who returned fire and shot him, said Curtis Hall, the county’s chief deputy.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Both deputies were in stable condition, Hall said. Authorities haven’t released the names of anyone involved.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control will investigate the shooting.

