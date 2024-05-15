Terry Blair, serving life in prison for killing six women in Kansas City, Missouri, dies

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing six women 20 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, has died, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Terry Blair, 62, was imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center on six counts of first-degree murder. He was taken to a hospital Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the corrections department said.

An autopsy was planned.

Blair had a long history of violence. He was convicted of killing a woman in 1982, and served 21 years.

He was on probation when he was arrested in the deaths six women who were killed in the period of July to September 2004. Their bodies were found in an area of Kansas City frequented by drug dealers and prostitutes.

Blair also was suspected in the deaths of two other women, but those charges were dropped.

