Teens charged in fatal school shooting get separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers charged in a shooting at a Des Moines school will be tried separately so one of the teens can testify in defense of the other.

A judge ruled this week that the trials of Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, should be separated so Walls could be called to testify by Tukes’ defense lawyers.

Both teens are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation in the shooting deaths of students Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, on Jan. 23 at an alternative school for at-risk students called Starts Right Here.

Walls is accused of shooting both students and injuring Will Keeps, who founded the school. Walls then left the school in a car driven by Tukes.

Tukes’ attorneys sought to separate the trials at an earlier hearing. They noted Walls has said Tukes wasn’t involved in the shooting. Tukes’ attorneys want Walls to testify in Tukes’ defense and asked for separate trials so that such testimony is possible.

This combo image made from booking photos provided by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail shows Bravon Michael Tukes, left, and Preston Walls. The two Iowa teenagers who have been charged in a shooting at a Des Moines alternative school will be tried separately so one of the teens can testify on behalf of the other, a judge ruled Monday, April 10, 2023. (Polk County Jail via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The judge agreed to separate the trials but denied a request to delay Walls’ trial, which is scheduled to start May 1. A trial date for Tukes hasn’t been scheduled.

The Starts Right Here program reopened in February with additional security. Keeps, an activist and rapper whose given name is Will Holmes, is back to work at the school even as he recovers from gunshot wounds to his hip and right hand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.