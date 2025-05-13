Teen ‘innocent bystander’ fatally shot during a fight near a New York City school

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near a Bronx high school and a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

The girl, Evette Jeffrey, was shot in the head Monday after a fistfight broke out between two rival gangs. A 14-year-old fired three rounds into a crowd of other teens, apparently trying to hit a person who had punched him, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference.

“Evette Jeffrey was not involved in this dispute. She was an innocent bystander who was simply trying to take cover behind a brick wall and was struck in the head by one of the rounds,” Kenny said.

Jeffrey was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other 14-year-old, who was not identified by police, was apprehended late Tuesday morning as he was trying to get into a taxi. There were no charges filed against the teen as of midday, Kenny said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said Monday that the girl’s mother is inconsolable.

“She got the worst phone call that no parent should ever get — ever — that her child was shot,” Gibson said.

