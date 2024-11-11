Teachers in 3 Massachusetts communities continue strike over pay, paid parental leave

BOSTON (AP) — Teachers in three Massachusetts communities fighting for new contracts pushed forward with their demands Monday as parents braced for the possibility of more canceled classes on Tuesday.

Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester voted Thursday to authorize a strike, and schools were closed Friday as teachers in both districts hit the picket line over pay, paid parental leave and other issues.

In a third community, Marblehead, teachers voted to take to the picket lines on Tuesday. School officials in Marblehead, about 16 miles (25.8 kilometers) north of Boston, have already announced schools would be closed on Tuesday and that no extracurricular activities or sports would take place.

Schools were closed on Monday due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Educators from all three communities participated in a rally Monday afternoon in Gloucester, about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) north of Boston. Hundreds of teachers waved signs and listened to speeches.

In Gloucester, the union in the 2,800-student district is asking for eight weeks of fully paid parental leave, two weeks at 75% and two weeks at 50%. It also wants significant pay increases for paraprofessionals, safer conditions for students and more prep time for elementary school teachers.

Kathy Clancy, chair of the Gloucester School Committee, said in statement Monday that the committee was notified by an independent, state-appointed mediator that the teachers union is refusing to negotiate on salary and would not provide a counterproposal Monday.

“Salary has been a key issue throughout negotiations, and we have worked to stretch city finances without additional burden on the city’s taxpayers to come closer to the union’s original proposal,” she said.

Officials in Beverly, about 26 miles (41.8 kilometers) north of Boston, said talks with teachers were still ongoing. Officials said they would be providing an update Monday evening on whether school will be open Tuesday.

Even if school is canceled, officials said they’re prepared to continue negotiations.

The Beverly Teachers Association in a statement said last week that they were pushing for smaller class sizes in the 4,500-student district, 12 weeks of paid parental leave and a “living wage” for paraprofessionals or teacher assistants whose starting salary is $20,000.

Julia Brotherton, co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association, faulted the school committee in a written statement for refusing to agree with everything from extended lunch and recess for students to letting educators use their earned sick time to take care of ill and dying family members.

Rachael Abell, the chair of the Beverly School Committee, criticized the strike for “unfairly” disrupting the education of students.

“We call on the BTA to end their illegal strike and join us in working with the mediator to negotiate in good faith,” Abell said last week.

Strikes by teachers are rare in Massachusetts, partly because state law bans public sector employees from striking.

The last time teachers went on strike was earlier this year in Newton, a Boston suburb where an 11-day strike ended after the two sides reached an agreement. The Newton strike was the sixth teachers strike in the state since 2022 and the longest.

The two sides agreed to a cost-of-living increase of about 13% over four years for teachers, pay hikes for classroom aides and 40 days of fully paid family leave.

