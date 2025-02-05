Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials say

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — A suspect in the shooting at an Ohio warehouse that killed one person and wounded five was arrested Wednesday morning in Columbus, authorities said.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said Bruce Reginald Foster III was located in an apartment and arrested around 10 a.m.

“Normally what we prefer to do is have people come out and surrender to us,” Deville said. “He refused to come out. Our guys did have to make entry.”

Foster was turned over to police in New Albany, where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted the shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference.

Foster had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said.

All of the victims also worked at the facility, Jones said. Five of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, Jones said. He said he could not release their conditions. The sixth victim died in the building.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, he said.

Licking County court records did not immediately list a defense attorney for the aggravated murder case opened under Foster’s name. Two possible phone numbers for Foster or a relative were not working Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Jones said Wednesday morning that investigators did not have a motive for the shooting.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday morning. New Albany is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown Columbus.

Jones earlier described the shooting as a “targeted type of attack.”

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding said at the news conference that multiple agencies are working to find and apprehend the suspect.

“Our community is heartbroken,” Spalding said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.