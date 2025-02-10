Super Bowl delivers moving tributes, memorable action and a historic presidential visit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in the first Super Bowl to be held in New Orleans in a dozen years. It was played amid heavy security — and with President Donald Trump in attendance — just 41 days after a man plowed a truck into New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street.

There were tributes before the game, and some big plays during it.

Here’s a look at some of the more memorable moments from Sunday night’s NFL title tilt.

Fly Eagles Fly

The Eagles convincingly captured the second Super Bowl trophy in franchise history while preventing Kansas City from achieving the first three-peat of the NFL’s Super Bowl era.

Hurts opened scoring on Philadelphia’s patented “tush push” play from 1 yard out in the first quarter. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean returned an interception 38 yards for a score and Hurts found A.J. Brown with a 12-yard scoring pass that gave the Eagles a stunning 24-0 lead at halftime.

The Eagles widened their lead to 34-0 in the third quarter on Hurts’ 46-yard scoring strike deep down the middle to DeVonta Smith before Kansas City finally got on the board.

“We were here to play the game and make sure that green confetti fell at the end,” Brown said.

Virtually all the Chiefs’ points were academic, but made Patrick Mahomes’ statistical line (257 yards passing and three TDs) look a lot better than they did after one of his worst first halves of football as a pro.

Defensive dominance

The Eagles held Mahomes to just 6 of 14 passing for 33 yards in the first half, and also became the first NFL team to sack Mahomes as many as three times and intercept him twice in the first half of any regular-season or playoff game.

DeJean, who also was celebrating his 22nd birthday on Sunday, made it 17-0 with his interception return in the second quarter.

He undercut a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins and crossed most of the field before weaving his way through pursuing Chiefs players near the Eagles sideline during the final 5 yards of his return.

Late in the second quarter, former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun made a diving interception of a Mahomes pass at the Kansas City 14, setting up Hurts’ TD pass to Brown.

Philadelphia finished with six sacks of Mahomes, the most the Chiefs QB has taken in a game in his NFL career.

“We didn’t pressure much,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s so good against pressure that I was hoping we could play the game without having to pressure much — and that happened.”

Rushing record

Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, the AP Offensive Player of the Year, completed the most prolific NFL season ever by a running back.

Barkley entered the Super Bowl needing 30 yards to break the record of 2,476 yards rushing set by Terrell Davis in 1998, when he helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl.

Barkley had 31 by halftime and finished with 57 yards, giving him 2,504 yards in 20 games. Davis set his mark in 18 contests.

Presidential visit

Trump became the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump spent a few minutes on the field before he headed to his suite to watch the game with Saints owner Gayle Benson, along with several lawmakers and family members.

After entering through a tunnel near the Chiefs’ end of the field, Trump greeted first responders and victims of the New Year’s Day attack in the French Quarter.

He was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from fans.

As expected, Trump left the game after halftime.

Before Trump exited, Mahomes’ mother, brother and sister posed for a photo with him.

Kendrick Lamar

With actor Samuel L. Jackson serving as emcee and dressed like “Uncle Sam,” Kendrick Lamar opened his halftime performance crouched atop a Buick Grand National Experimental — the car for which his newest album, “GNX,” is named.

Dancers wearing red, white and blue came pouring out of the car and moved in sync to songs such as “Humble.”

Guest star SZA later joined Lamar for their slow-jam-style collaboration “Luther.”

Near the conclusion of his performance, Lamar transitioned to “Not Like Us,” which won him Grammys for song of the year and record of the year. The song also takes shots at rival artist Drake, who has sued the Universal Music Group record label for defamation over the track.

Big Easy bash

What is already considered Carnival season in New Orleans — it runs from Twelfth Night through Mardi Gras Day — was ramped up even more with a week of Super Bowl-related festivities.

The NFL Honors awards show was held at the historic Saenger Theater, where Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, and the Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell was named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

But nothing, it seemed, was more talked about than 72-year-old former NFL coach Bill Belichick — now the coach of the North Carolina Tarheels — arriving on the red carpet with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Meanwhile, there were parties all over town, with several popular restaurants and cocktail bars — from Nina Compton’s Compere Lapin to the Columns Hotel and Hot Tin bar atop the roof of the Pontchartrain Hotel — rented out for Super Bowl visitors’ private events.

While there was a heavy law enforcement presence, it didn’t stop crowds from flocking to the famed French Quarter.

New Orleans flair

Pregame performances were highlighted by several musical artists from Louisiana.

Harry Connick Jr. performed a rendition of Professor Longhair’s, “Go to the Mardi Gras.”

Terence Blanchard joined the Southern University Band, nicknamed “the Human Jukebox,” to perform Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

Trombone Shorty joined singer Lauren Daigle to perform “America the Beautiful,” and Jon Batiste sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” while playing a grand piano at midfield.

Somber remembrances

Shortly before the coin toss, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan introduced local first responders who responded to the Jan. 1 terrorist attack on Bourbon Street.

Each of them held a photo of one of the 14 New Year’s revelers who died in the attack.

Family members of two of the victims — Tiger Bech and Matthew Tenedorio — were on the field as honorary captains.

“Together, we rise. Together, we heal. Together we will carry your memory with us forever,” Jordan said.

