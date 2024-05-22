Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely.

Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race.

The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall and aggressively climbed the spotter’s ladder and exchanged words with members of Busch’s crew.

Stenhouse then stormed to his hauler, leaving his car to be towed to the pits.

He also foreshadowed that he’d be back after the race to confront Busch. The two did exchange brief words before Stenhouse, wearing shorts and t-shirt, landed a right hook on Busch and a melee broke out involving members of both teams. Stenhouse’s father, who has no affiliation with the team, then went after Busch, throwing punches.

FILE - Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Darlington, S.C. Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday, May 22, for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley

NASCAR on Wednesday also suspended Stenhouse mechanic Clint Myrick for eight races and engine tuner Keith Matthews for four races.

Stenhouse in the fight vowed to wreck Busch this Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Bring it,” Busch replied. “I suck as bad as you,” implying that both drivers are not having great seasons.

Neither driver has won a race this season. Busch is 13th in points standings and Stenhouse, a one-car team, is 26th.

Busch’s car owner isn’t taking that threat from Stenhouse lightly, however. Richard Childress vowed to fight Stenhouse himself if he goes near Busch’s car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest Cup Series race on the schedule, so there will be plenty of time for Busch and Stenhouse to meet up on the 1.5-mile track. NASCAR, no doubt, will be keeping an eye on the feuding drivers.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.