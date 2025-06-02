Stabbing attack at Oregon homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man police arrested on suspicion of stabbing multiple people at a homeless shelter became violent at the check-in desk, the center’s director said. Twelve people were injured and 11 were taken to a hospital as officers converged on the bloody scene.

Five remained in the hospital in critical condition Monday after the attack Sunday night at the Union Gospel Mission, Deputy Chief Treven Upkes said.

Officers were called out at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the shelter, the Salem Police Department said in a statement, saying the victims suffered “varying types of injuries.”

“I’m in disbelief that something like this could happen. We are most concerned with those who are still in hospital and for those who were just there. It’s a difficult thing to process,” said Salem Mayor Julie Hoy.

Craig Smith, executive director of the center, told NBC News late Sunday that the attacker was new to the mission, having spent Saturday night there, and was about to check in for a second night when he got into a fight.

This image taken from video provided by KATU-TV shows police investigating a stabbing at a shelter in Salem, Ore., June 1, 2025. (KATU-TV via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said.

The altercation happened right before the man would have handed over his belongings to staff, and at least one staffer, who was working the mission’s check-in desk, was injured in the attack, Smith said.

Bobby Epperly was on the second floor when he said he saw the man screaming outside at traffic and holding a knife, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

“It’s like a horror movie,” said Epperly, 48. He said he didn’t realize some people had already been stabbed inside the building until he went downstairs and saw “blood everywhere.”

Messages seeking comment were left with the hospital and at the mission, where up to 150 homeless men seek refuge each night, according to its website.

