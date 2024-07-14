Shooting kills 3 people including a young child in a car on an Alabama street

Three people including a young child were killed when their car was targeted with multiple gunshots outside a residence in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post that a triple homicide investigation was underway in the 3400 Block of 27th Street North.

The police said officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a report of a vehicle accident at the scene of a shooting, WBRC-TV reported.

A man, woman and a small child in the car all suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, WBRC reported.

The car at the front yard of a residence had numerous bullet holes, WBRC reported.

The Birmingham police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.