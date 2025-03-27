Shooting in south Florida kills a woman and 3 children; 2 others taken to a hospital

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in south Florida and two others were taken to a hospital, according to law enforcement.

The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 p.m., Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff’s Office fire rescue battalion chief, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. An adult male and a girl were transported to a hospital.

The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren’t immediately clear.

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report.

