Sheriff says 80-year-old man killed his wife and son then fatally shot himself in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An 80-year-old man shot and killed his wife and son before fatally shooting himself in their South Florida home, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Broward County sheriff’s deputies went to the Pompano Beach home on Wednesday evening to conduct a welfare check. They tried several times to make contact with residents of the home, which is about 8.4 miles (13.5 kilometers) north of Fort Lauderdale.

After receiving no response, the deputies asked a Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crew to force their way inside the home, according to Broward Sheriff’s public information specialist Gerdy St. Louis.

The three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the sheriff’s agency’s homicide and crime scene units began an investigation.

Officials did not release the ages of the wife and son.

