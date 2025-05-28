Senior Canadian diplomat compares Trump’s Golden Dome missile program to a ‘protection racket’

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations compared U.S. President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense program to a “protection racket” on Wednesday after Trump said America’s northern neighbor could pay $61 billion to join the program or it could be free if the country agrees to annexation.

Trump posted on social media on Tuesday that if Canada becomes the “cherished 51st State” it won’t have to pay to join the proposed U.S. missile defense system.

Ambassador Bob Rae took exception to Trump’s comments in two social media posts, comparting it to something organized crime does.

“In another context, this would (be) called a ‘protection racket,’” Rae said of Trump’s post.

Rae later posted that both Canada and the U.S. signed the U.N. charter in 1945 that states: “The Organization is based on the sovereign equality of all nations.”

“Threats to sovereign integrity also prohibited,” Rae noted.

In his post, Trump said: “It will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

Trump made his comments on the same day King Charles III said Canada is facing unprecedented challenges in a world that’s never been more dangerous as he opened the Canadian Parliament with a speech widely viewed as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by Trump.

The king is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth of former colonies. Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada become the 51st state prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Charles to give a speech from the throne outlining the Liberal government’s priorities for the new session of Parliament.

Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the United States.

The king’s visit clearly underscores Canada’s sovereignty, Carney said.

A spokesman for Carney responded to Trump’s post on Tuesday by saying the prime minister “has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent sovereign nation, and it will remain one.”

“Canadians gave the Prime Minister a strong mandate to negotiate a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States,” the statement said. “To that end, the Prime Minister and his Ministers are having a wide ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts. These discussions naturally include strengthening NORAD and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.”

The newly elected Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the increased aggression shown by Trump. He met with with Trump in the Oval Office earlier this month.

“Some places are never for sale,” Carney said to Trump and the media. Canada is one of them, he added, and “it won’t be for sale, ever.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.